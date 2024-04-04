1999 Yankees Diary: Joe Torre battles cancer

Opening Day is supposed to be a time of celebration: spring is here, the long winter of the offseason is behind us, and the fresh slate of a new beginning fills all with fresh hope and a confidence that this team, this season, can be something special. When you won the World Series the year before, it’s even sweeter — stacked on top of the excitement is the celebration of the previous year’s accomplishments, a reminder of past success and an inspiration to repeat greatness.

Fresh off their 1998 campaign, arguably the greatest in franchise history, the Yankees had a lot to be excited for. Much of the team was returning, the rotation had a fancy new ace in Roger Clemens, and Darryl Strawberry, who had missed the postseason due to a battle with colon cancer, was well on his way toward a full recovery. As the kids would say today, the vibes should have been at an all-time high.

A dark shadow, however, had cast itself over the Opening Day festivities in 1999: manager Joe Torre was away from the team, recovering from a two-and-a-half hour procedure to treat prostate cancer.

If Strawberry’s battle with colon cancer is a testament to the importance of listening to your body and recognizing when it’s telling you something, then Torre’s showdown with prostrate cancer is a reminder to have regular checkups with your doctor, especially as you get older. Because heart disease ran in his family, Torre had his annual medical exam with his cardiologist in February, right before heading to spring training. While the tests came back mostly clean, the doctor noted a few differences in the bloodwork compared to previous years, and recommended that the Yankees’ medical staff do some further testing, just to be on the safe side.

The results of those tests spurred the Yankees doctors to send him for a biopsy, which came back positive and revealed that the manager — then 58 years old — had an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Naturally, the Yankees were shaken by the news. As he stepped away from the team for treatment, Torre tapped three of his veterans — Joe Girardi, Paul O’Neill, and David Cone — to give the news to pass along the news to the rest of the team. On the day of Strawberry’s triumphant return* to the lineup (albeit a spring training one), a day of celebration turned somber.

*Strawberry’s return would sadly be short-lived as well, as his personal demons caught up to him. He was arrested less than a month later while rehabbing in Florida and hit with a suspension that would last until mid-August.

Once Torre received the results, Joe and his wife Ali immediately got to work. After telling team owner George Steinbrenner of the diagnosis, he immediately called former Yankees general manager Bob Watson, who himself had undergone surgery to treat prostate cancer in 1994. It was on the advice of Watson, as well as Hall of Famer Stan Musial, that Torre opted to go to Dr. William Catalona for treatment.

Torre underwent surgery on March 18th, just one week after the team learned of the diagnosis. The results were promising, with Dr. Catalona calling it “a routine, textbook operation” and noting that they had detected it at a “very early” stage; in fact, the tumor was so small that it was barely detectable in the lab results. Even so, the doctor recommended that Torre leave the team in Don Zimmer’s hands for the foreseeable future, and implied to reporters that the Yankee manager would not return to the dugout for about three months. The games were all technically credited to Torre’s record, but in his first bit of regular managing since he was fired from the Cubs in May 1991, Zimmer’s Yanks went 21-15.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Torre beat Dr. Catalona’s estimate by a full month, making his triumphant return to the Yankee dugout on May 18th in, of all places, Fenway. Even the Red Sox fans could sympathize with Torre’s fight and gave the opposing skipper a standing ovation.

After deciding on the day of his return, Torre called up his good friend Zimmer and asked, “Are you ready to do the job you were hired to do?” The bench coach, who had felt the full weight of the bright lights over the first six weeks of the season and seriously considered walking away from the game in a haste, responded immediately with, “You bet I am!”

Twenty-five years later, on the anniversary of his surgery, Joe Torre once more made the trek from the Yankee dugout to the mound. This time, he did not go out as the Yankee manager, but as a special guest instructor, as he pulled starter Carlos Rodón from the game after 5.2 no-hit innings at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Aaron Boone’s behalf and sent a wave of nostalgia through all those who grew up watching the dynasty of the late ‘90s or the close-but-no-cigar teams of the mid-2000s.

Despite Torre’s age — he’s now 83 years old — he walked with the same vigorous gait, and carried himself with the same energy hidden just beneath the surface of his calm exterior, as he had during the dynasty years.

That is a testament to Torre’s decision to go for annual medical exams and to the doctors who noticed that something didn’t look right before it became a problem. Both then and now, Torre stressed that he didn’t feel any sign of the disease, and it was only because of the test results that the cancer was discovered, isolated, and removed before it spread. This is why, year in and year out, you see Joe Torre on commercials during baseball games and at major events throughout the year, encouraging men to get tested regularly for prostate cancer — one of the leading causes of death for men — as they get older.

And that is an accomplishment worthy of the Hall of Fame.

