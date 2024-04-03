Yankees 6, Diamondbacks 5: Aaron Judge and a balk seal 11-inning, roller-coaster win

While the Yankees have played some close and exciting contests so far on the young season, none of them had reached extra innings until today. Their Wednesday afternoon matchup in Phoenix against the Diamondbacks did reach bonus baseball, and once there it was a roller coaster.

The final two innings of this game featured lead changes, crucial errors, big home runs, a go-ahead balk, and a pitcher batting. When the dust finally settled, the Yankees had come away with a 6-5, 11-inning win and another road series victory.

Long before any of that happened Carlos Rodón got the start for the Yankees. After Rodón worked out of some trouble in the first inning, he did allow some offense in the second. Rookie Blaze Alexander took him deep to left for his first career home run to give Arizona the early lead.

Following yesterday’s shutout, a bit of a slow start in this game meant they had gone into a bit of slump, having gone 18 innings without scoring. Someone they really wanted to get going then ended that skid in the fourth. Aaron Judge finally got himself into the home run column for 2024 with a two-run shot off Merrill Kelly into the Chase Field pool, putting the Yankees in front.

The lead didn’t end up lasted very long though. After getting two quick outs in the bottom of the fifth, Rodón gave up a crushed homer to Ketel Marte which evened things back up. The Yankees’ starter came back out for the sixth and got one out, but then allowed a double and a walk, leading to Aaron Boone coming out to get him. Ian Hamilton entered and got Jorge Barrosa to line into a double play to end the inning and get out of the jam.

For the day, Rodón allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He wasn’t dominant, but he did have a solid day, limiting the damage against him.

Having come in during the sixth, Hamilton stayed in for both the seventh and eighth innings and looked dominant, striking out four in his 2.2 perfect frames. After the Yankees’ offense couldn’t pick up a run to take the lead, Jonathan Loáisiga was then tasked with the bottom of the ninth and turned Arizona away without much of a sweat.

With the Yankees in an extra-innings game for the first time this season, it didn’t take long for them to come up clutch. On the very first pitch of the top of the 10th, Alex Verdugo demolished a Kevin Ginkel offering to give New York a two-run edge on his first homer as a Yankee.

With a two-run cushion, Clay Holmes was brought on for the bottom of the 10th. He got one quick out on a grounder that moved the auto-runner to third. He then induced another grounder that, while it would score a run, more importantly looked like a second out. However, Anthony Volpe’s throw pulled Anthony Rizzo off the bag a bit at first. As Rizzo adjusted and tried to tag out Geraldo Perdomo, the ball popped out of his glove upon contact. That allowed Perdomo not only to be safe, but to move up to second.

A Holmes wild pitch in the next at-bat allowed the runner to move up to third, which led to the Yankees going to a five-man infield to try and preserve the win. That worked as they got the second out, but the speedy Corbin Carroll hit a grounder that Volpe made an impressive play on, but not quite in enough time. The run scored, and the game was off to an 11th inning.

In yet another frame, the Yankees got off to a decent start when Gleyber Torres singled to put runners at the corners. With Juan Soto at the plate, D-backs reliever Scott McGough didn’t come to a complete stop after getting set on one of his pitches. Soto immediately knew it as the umpire signaled balk, plating a run to put the Yankees in front again. While Soto ended up flying out (ending his 39-game on-base streak dating back to last season in San Diego), Judge gave the Yankees an extra run to work with as he continued his much-needed nice day with an RBI double.

Holmes came back out for the 11th, but hit Christian Walker to start the inning, putting the tying run on again. After he won a battle against Eugenio Suárez and struck him out, Boone went back to the bullpen and brought in Caleb Ferguson. After Ferguson got one out, Barrosa singled to score a run and keep the game alive.

That also created an interesting scenario. In the 10th, Perdomo injured himself on the Volpe/Rizzo miscue play, required him to exit the game. The ensuing moves to replace him required them to move their starting DH — Marte — into the field, losing the DH, but also emptying their bench entirely. After Barrosa’s single, Perdomo’s spot in the lineup was on deck, but with no position players left. Due to that, the Yankees decided to intentionally walk Gabriel Moreno. While that put the potential winning run in scoring position, it also required Arizona to send up a pitcher to hit. They decided to use McGough, who struck out on four pitches, albeit with the final strike a bit outside and a generous call.

Despite that, a win is a win, and the Yankees are 6-1 without having played a home game yet. Considering they started the season with seven games in seven days against their most bitter rival of the past decade and the defending National League champion, they have to be pretty happy with the results.

Tomorrow, the Yankees will get their first offday of the season before returning to New York for the home opener on Friday. Marcus Stroman is expected to get the start against his former team, the Blue Jays, who will counter with Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch will be at 1:05pm ET.

Box Score