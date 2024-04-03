New York Yankees @ Arizona Diamondbacks: Carlos Rodón vs. Merrill Kelly

Yesterday saw the Yankees run into their first real bit of adversity of the young season. Neither the lineup nor the pitching had a particularly great day as they took their first loss of the season in a 7-0 defeat to the Diamondbacks. Now, the Yankees will try to avoid both their first losing streak and first series loss of the year in the series finale in Arizona.

Carlos Rodón will get the ball for today’s matinee. Coming off a disappointing and injury-filled 2023, he worried a bit with a so-so spring training. However, his regular season debut went decently well. After running into some trouble early, he ended up allowing one run on five hits in 4.1 innings, mostly keeping the Astros at bay and allowing for the Yankees to eventually rally and win.

Backing him up will be a lineup that’s a bit different from yesterday. Aaron Judge will slide over to the DH spot, with Trent Grisham getting a start in center field. Meanwhile, Austin Wells will be behind the plate for this one.

The Yankees’ lineup will take on Merrill Kelly, who put in very nice performance in his season debut. Against the Rockies, Kelly gave up just one run on three hits, while striking out eight. It’ll interesting to see how the Yankees bounce back after getting shutout yesterday as they are tasked with another pretty decent pitcher.

We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for this afternoon’s action!

How to watch

Location: Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ

First pitch: 3:40 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Arizona Diamondbacks

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Phoenix 620, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

