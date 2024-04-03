Yankees 0, Diamondbacks 7: Gallen smothers, Cousins serves up

Maybe Kunj Shah had it right all along.

The perennial prognosticator of a 161-1 season had to be a little nervous after the Yankees began the season 5-0, but a clean sweep the rest of the way would deliver just that record following New York’s first loss of the year, a 7-0 shutout at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks. This felt like the first really bad game they had played all year, with the offense snoozing against one of the NL’s best starters in Zac Gallen. If we get just one bad game in every stretch of six, I think this will be a pretty good year.

I’m not sure if this is going to be what Nestor Cortes is going to be all year or not, but in the first inning of both his starts this year, he’s given up six runs. In the other eight innings, he’s allowed just one in total. I’m not confident in saying he’s just being ambushed by the top of the order, since all day today he was sitting 89-91 with his four seam fastball, maxing out at 92.7.

I do wonder if battling this lower velocity means it takes Cortes an inning or so to get a real feel for his pitches.

The difference is evident between Nestor’s first inning location and the game in full. In the first, it was just what we saw against Houston — easy takes up, and everything else right in the middle of the hitting zone, a bad combination. As the game progresses, he’s been able to find the edges of the zone more; even when he gets in trouble he’s able to work his way out of it.

Cortes did get some help to get out of what could otherwise have been a miserable first inning:

Still, three runs crossed the plate in the first, two on singles where Cortes was up 0-2, showing that he’s just struggled to find “it” in the first frame of the season so far. The Diamondbacks did give the Yankees another free out a few innings later, with Victor González picking off Jake McCarthy for a much-needed second out.

Gallen mostly froze the Yankees, with well-located fastballs belying his 92-93 mph velo. Four of his six strikeouts came looking, although for at least one of them, Gallen was the beneficiary of a bad call, more than reaping the benefits of his own skill:

Aaron Judge hated that strike three call, for right reason. pic.twitter.com/VUGdGIfK2w — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 3, 2024

Nobody since he debuted has suffered from bad low calls like Aaron Judge, and nobody would benefit more from either an automated system or a challenge system. He is continually robbed of good pitches to hit and good counts to be in, and it’s a shame that the league continues to passively watch this happen.

All that aside though, the Yankees didn’t do themselves any favors. They bounced into two more double plays and Giancarlo Stanton sure doesn’t look like he’s an MLB-caliber hitter. The Yankee DH has struck out 11 times in 21 plate appearances to open the season, and while I appreciate that Aaron Boone has kept his lineup relatively consistent in the first week, I just can’t imagine Stanton continuing to bat fifth. The 3-4-5 trio of Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Stanton have been pretty cold to start the year. Whether or not you believe they’ll turn it around — I believe Judge and Rizzo will, at least — it may be a good idea to break up the cold trio at least for a few games.

We got our first look at Jake Cousins, who served up meat to Christian Walker:

That was the death blow, with Cousins bouncing a bases-loaded slider in the seventh to account for the Snakes final run in the 7-0 loss.

As the old saying goes, you’re going to win 50, lose 50, and it’s what you do with the rest that matters. The Yankees have 49 more to give, and if they can manage a series win in Arizona, that’ll be one hell of an opening week. Carlos Rodón will look to build off a solid-enough outing last Friday in Houston in his second start of the year, and Merrill Kelly’s first pitch will come to you at 3:40pm Eastern.

Box Score