Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Juan Soto (3/31)

Welcome back to the Yankees At-Bat of the Week. This is the fourth year of this column, and third full season. If you haven’t participated in the past, it’s very simple. Each week I choose an at-bat from Yankees’ week in hitting worth highlighting on a pitch-by-pitch basis. It’s my way of slowing the game down by getting into the details of how a hitter combats the sequence chose by a pitch pitcher-catcher combo, or just flat-out took a fantastic swing resulting in a towering dinger.

To kick this year off, there is no one more deserving than Juan Soto. He ended his fantastic weekend with a memorable go-ahead single against Josh Hader on Sunday. Despite Hader making every single pitch, he lost the battle. Let’s just get right into it.

Pitch 1 (0-0, sinker)

In Hader’s career, lefties have hit a whopping .146. In 2023, Soto hit .256. He still had a 130 wRC+ against them, but this lefty is different. It’s a borderline impossible at-bat, and starting it off with a 96-mph heater above the zone complicates things, especially if it was a stolen strike. Down 0-1, Hader was in the driver’s seat, ready to attack Soto in whichever way was necessary.

Pitch 2 (0-1, slider)

This wasn’t a bad miss from Hader, but it also wasn’t where he intended to spot this one up. He has one of the deadliest in-zone breakers in baseball. Against Soto, this is too far out of the zone to get a chase in an 0-1 count. Soto’s confidence after taking the pitch showed to Hader that this wasn’t going to cut it in a big high leverage situation like this. In the 1-1 count, Hader’s best bet was to try and get ahead again. Ideally, he should stay low in the zone where Soto’s weakness is.

Pitch 3 (1-1, sinker)

Hader had his eyes on Gleyber Torres when he took off with a massive jump. We can’t know for sure, but it’s possible he threw this pitch out of the zone to try and give his catcher a shot to get Torres out, but it didn’t work that way. Torres’ jump was too big and now he was down in the count against Soto. He needed to throw his most competitive pitch now with the go-ahead run in scoring position.

Pitch 4 (2-1, slider)

Well, this was quite the pitch! From Soto’s position, being prepared for high-90s starting at your back hip is the only approach you can have. When the pitch breaks like this from out of the zone and then cuts right into hit, you have no choice but to tip your cap. It’s not that Soto was necessarily frozen, but boy, he had no shot of making flush contact with this one. If Hader can execute it again, he may have a good chance of getting Soto to swing right over it, especially with his flat swing path.

Pitch 5 (2-2, slider)

This was a great pitch decision and execution by Hader. He threw the pitch in the same exact location. I suspected Soto would swing over it, but he got just enough to smash it directly into the ground.

When you’re as good as Soto, you do what you can to adjust your path and stay alive. His pitch-to-pitch recognition is absolutely ridiculous. Most hitters would let this pitch dot up with no effort, but if you show him the same spin twice in a row, you’re not going to get the same result.

Pitch 6 (2-2, sinker)

This take reminded me of Bryce Harper’s take against Robert Suárez on a perfectly executed changeup below the zone in the 2022 NLCS. It had tunneled perfectly with the previous two pitches. You’d think there is no way any hitter in the world could take the pitch, but alas, Juan Soto. Ninety-nine percent of the players in MLB either swing through this with embarrassment or run to first base with one piece of their bat in their hand and the other flying towards the opposite dugout. After a take like this, the hitter has won the at-bat. I don’t care what you throw, this dude is too locked in.

Pitch 7 (3-2, sinker)

I mean, if you’re Josh Hader, what are you supposed to do? This pitch was a solid three-to-five inches out of the zone but he somehow got a barrel on it anyways. Yeah, it wasn’t a rocket, but in the situation, this is literally all you need! There isn’t much more to say other than that. This is an 80-grade swing from an 80-grade hitter against the best left-handed reliever in the league.

Welcome to New York, Juan Soto. We can get used to this.