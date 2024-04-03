Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Hader blows game in the ninth again

It took until the sixth game of the campaign for the Yankees bats to hit their first speed bump of the season. Zac Gallen put up a performance worthy of the title of ‘ace’ holding New York scoreless in six innings, the Bombers mustering just three hits and three walks against the Arizona starter. All it means is we will not, in fact, get to witness the first 162-0 season in MLB history, this focused group certain to turn the page and get ready to go for the series win tomorrow.

There was plenty of action across the AL, many of the Yankees’ rivals finishing up late with these simultaneous early-season West Coast trips. The Astros couldn’t build momentum after Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter on Monday, though there were some impressive starting pitching performances elsewhere around the league, so let’s jump right in.

Kansas City Royals (2-3) 4, Baltimore Orioles (3-2) 1

The Royals put up a crooked number earlier and the Orioles couldn’t make up the ground, the bats never finding their stride. They put up a three-spot in the second on a walk and two singles with one out, allowing Maikel Garcia to drive in the final two runs of the frame with a double. Two innings later, he would drive in his third run of the contest on a triple.

Alec Marsh followed up a dreadful rookie campaign when he pitched to a 5.69 FIP and -0.5 fWAR in 74.1 innings with a sparkling season debut, holding the dangerous Orioles lineup to a run on two hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. Baltimore’s only run came in the third on a pair of doubles by Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser to open the frame as they’d manage just a single baserunner after the fourth inning.

Tampa Bay Rays (3-3) 5, Texas Rangers (3-2) 2

In an early season matchup between AL Wild Card Series foes from a year ago, the Rays rode a big fourth inning to a comfortable victory. It looked like it would be an easy one-two-three inning for Andrew Heaney after he struck out the first two batters and induced a weak Yandy Díaz grounder, but Jared Walsh booted the ball at first and the frame quickly unraveled. Heaney yielded a single to Harold Ramírez to end his night, only to see reliever Yerry Rodríguez promptly serve up a Randy Arozarena single and an Isaac Paredes three-run blast to put three runs in total on Heaney’s card.

The game started out as a pitchers duel with Heaney and Zach Eflin trading zeroes through the opening innings. Eflin maintained his effectiveness throughout, holding Texas to a run on five hits across 6.1 innings, the only Rangers breakthrough a Walsh RBI single after an Adolis García double to lead off the seventh. Texas pushed across their final run against closer Pete Fairbanks in the ninth. They had chances throughout, but stranded a pair in the third, seventh, and ninth.

Toronto Blue Jays (3-3) 2, Houston Astros (1-5) 1

It was fascinating to see how both teams would react after Blanco’s no-hitter on Monday. Would it be a catalyst for the Astros’ season after they were swept by the Yankees in four games on Opening Day weekend? Would there be panic from a Toronto lineup that has broadly underperformed expectation over the last handful of seasons?

The Blue Jays had gone 19 consecutive innings without scoring a run entering the ninth last night, but they pushed across a pair when it mattered most. Houston made Josh Hader the highest-paid reliever in the league by net present value over the offseason and his Astros tenure has gotten off to a rocky start. After giving up the game-winning single to Juan Soto in the ninth inning of Sunday’s series finale, Hader coughed up the one-run lead he was entrusted to protect, walking Justin Turner with two outs to set up the go-ahead Davis Schneider two-run homer.

It wasted a gem from starter Framber Valdez, who twirled 7.2 innings of shutout ball, allowing six hits and no walks against five strikeouts (much improved on his wild Opening Day effort against the Yanks). Jose Altuve opened the scoring with a home run to lead off the fourth, and it felt like that was going to be enough with the Blue Jays never managing more than a single baserunner in an inning until the ninth, but the focus magnified against Hader to hand the Astros their first 1-5 start since their 111-loss 2013.

Other Games of Note

Many expected the Cubs, Cardinals, and Reds to duke it out for the NL Central, but it’s the Brewers and Pirates who remain undefeated through the first week or so of games. After sweeping the Mets on Opening Day weekend, Milwaukee started their two-game series against the Twins with a hard-fought victory. Christian Yelich stayed hot with a solo shot in the third an inning after uber-prospect Jackson Chourio drove in the third run of his young career.

A day after he was effectively benched for wearing a bracelet in support of a group protesting the A’s move, Brent Rooker returned to the lineup and had an instant impact, the 2023 All-Star going 2-for-4 with a double. The A’s jumped on Red Sox Opening Day starter Brayan Bello, launching a pair of two-run home runs early, first by Shea Langeliers in the second followed by JJ Bleday an inning later. Boston fought back aided by Trevor Story’s monster day, the shortstop going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI doubles, eventually coming back to win in the 11th on a Reese McGuire single to score the Manfred Man from second.

The Guardians drew first blood in the fourth, scoring three in the fourth including a Bo Naylor two-run dinger, which paired with Shane Bieber’s gem meant the Mariners never had a shot of getting back into this one. Bieber followed his Opening Day masterpiece of six scoreless with eleven strikeouts with another six inning shutout effort, striking out nine with no walks to start his season on a 12 inning scoreless streak with 20 strikeouts and just one walk. The offense jumped on Luis Castillo for four runs on ten hits in 5.2 innings, five of the nine Guardians starters finishing with a multi-hit effort.