Yankees Sequence of the Week: Nick Burdi shows his mettle in Houston

The Yankees’ bullpen was the unsung hero of their Opening Weekend sweep of the Astros, as they didn’t allow a single run in 15.1 innings at Minute Maid Park. One of the relievers who did a particularly good job was a man who had just three MLB games to his name since the start of 2021: Nick Burdi.

The 31-year-old righty came to spring training as a non-roster invitee on a minor-league deal and won a spot in the bullpen with a terrific showing in camp. The Yankees took an exciting Opening Day clash against the Houston Astros on Thursday, fueled by Juan Soto’s unforgettable assist. Then on Friday, Burdi made his Yankees debut and immediately drew some justified attention.

The 7-1 final score belies how tense the game was during the middle innings. Carlos Rodón managed to only surrender one run to Houston, but it was a grueling 87 pitches over 4.1 innings. He departed with New York trailing, 1-0, and it was evident that the ‘pen would need to do some serious work to keep the Astros at bay and give the Bombers a chance to come back.

That’s when Burdi entered the party. The jitters were present when he fell behind Alex Bregman, 3-0, and walked him after getting back to a full count. With a runner on first and one out though, Burdi shook it off and began to battle José Abreu.

The former AL MVP is not the hitter that he once was, but he still clobbered 18 homers last year, plus four in his resurgent postseason. He remains both powerful and dangerous, and the Yankees know it.

Pitch 1 (0-0, fastball)

Burdi started the at-bat with a 96-mph fastball in the inside corner for a called strike. From the jump, he wanted to show Abreu that he has top-end velocity and is not afraid to pitch him inside.

Pitch 2 (0-1, slider)

Burdi then tried to bite the inside corner with an 87-mph slider, but it didn’t break enough and was called a ball to take the count to 1-1. The plan for the early portion of the at-bat was clear: pitch Abreu in and don’t let him get his arms extended.

Pitch 3 (1-1, slider)

The 1-1 pitch was beautiful: it wasn’t close to being in the strike zone, but it completely fooled Abreu, who swung and missed on an 86-mph slider down and away. That’s how Burdi got to a count that pitchers absolutely love: 1-2. It was clear Abreu was expecting something entirely different than what he saw.

Pitch 4 (1-2, fastball)

With his next pitch, the Yankees’ righty decided to challenge Abreu with a 97-mph fastball on the main avenue: in the middle, but a bit on the higher side. Perhaps 2014-22 Abreu would have mashed the offering for an extra-base hit, but all he achieved was putting some wood on it to foul it off.

Pitch 5 (1-2, slider)

The count was still in his favor, so Burdi “wasted” a breaking pitch near Abreu’s hands to see if he could get some soft contact. Alas, it was too inside and high to tempt the veteran hitter. Now, it was all even at 2-2.

Pitch 6 (2-2, cutter(?))

Perhaps Abreu and many other hitters would have expected a slider down and away as the next offering of the at-bat. You know, “going for the kill.” However, the former MVP saw what was considered a 90-mph cutter by Statcast, biting the inside corner of the zone. Abreu was able to make contact, but it was too weak and in addition to breaking his bat, it landed softly in the glove of left fielder Alex Verdugo for a key out.

Now, the “cutter” classification is interesting. None of the 44 pitches he’s thrown so far have been classified as a cutter. As my colleague Peter noted in our Slack channel, it’s possible, even likely, that it was more of a slightly harder “gyro slider” as opposed to something closer to a sweeper, with more pronounced horizontal break. Statcast might have mistakenly classified it as a cutter. In any case, we think that outcome might have been what he was looking for with that 1-2 pitch near Abreu’s hands. Fun trick!

We won’t give the same extensive treatment to breaking down Burdi’s approach to Chas McCormick, but that was impressive as well against a player with 22 homers in 115 games last year. Burdi fanned McCormick to end the threat.

This time, Burdi peppered the outside corner with fastballs to gain an advantage on the count and finished him up with three straight sliders low and outside: a foul, a ball, and then the winner that got McCormick to whiff and end the inning.

In both at-bats, Burdi showed a clear plan on one of the corners, but let it be known that he is not afraid to attack hitters with fastballs near the middle because he trusts the pitch. The sample is obviously tiny, but the guy with the career 8.15 ERA might just be what the Yankees’ bullpen needed.