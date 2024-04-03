Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/3/24

The Yankees’ perfect start to 2024 is dead. Long live the perfect start.

New York is now 5-1 on the year following their 7-0 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. At least it was the kind of loss that’s easy for good teams to dump from their minds. Nothing went right! It happens, and Zac Gallen is really damn good anyway. Shake it off, beat Merrill Kelly this afternoon, and take the series ahead of the Thursday offday.

Today on the site, Peter will have the Rivalry Roundup and Josh will explore the benefits of the Yankees managing to win even when their captain is slumping. After that, I’ll introduce a new-but-familiar season-long series, Andrés will discuss what breakout reliever Nick Burdi did to outfox José Abreu in a brilliant sequence on Friday, and Esteban will go back to Juan Soto’s masterclass against Josh Hader on Sunday for his At-Bat of the Week feature.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Questions/Prompts:

1. What is one change you would make to the lineup today to get the offense going again?

2. Outside of the Yankees, which MLB team’s start has impressed you the most?