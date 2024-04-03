Yankees prospects: Scranton home opener rained out

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Syracuse Mets

This is honestly a tough break for Scranton because Opening Day for minor league teams is just as awesome and exciting as it is for any MLB club. It’s an event in town! At least they nixed it early, hours before most people would’ve come to the ballpark. Ideally, the weather will cooperate tonight and they can open up against Syracuse then.

The press release from Scranton can be read below.

POSTPONED

April 2 vs. Syracuse

“Tonight’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up at a date to be determined.

Rainout tickets are exchangeable for any 2024 regular season home game based on availability, excluding May 8, May 22, and July 4.

Season ticket holders and group leaders should contact their sales representatives to receive credit for a future home game.

Tickets can be exchanged by emailing rainout@swbrailriders.com (please include your account number).

Visit SWBRailRiders.com for information on our rain policy, single-game tickets, and promotions.”

Double-A Somerset Patriots: Season begins Friday, April 5th

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season begins Friday, April 5th

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season begins Friday, April 5th