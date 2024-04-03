A surprising kind of success for the 2024 Yankees

It’s a good time to be a Yankee fan. The club is 5-0 and has three players — Anthony Volpe, Juan Soto and Oswaldo Cabrera — in the top 15 on the fWAR leaderboard. It wasn’t until Monday night that the bullpen, projected to be the worst corps in years, allowed a run.

And Aaron Judge is slashing .143/.208/.190.

This is not the typical run for the Yankees, who for multiple seasons have been directed by Judge’s performance at the plate. In the 54 games Judge missed last year with his toe problem, the Yankees went just 19-25, an indicator of how thin the roster was and how quickly that weakness was exposed.

As with everything we’ll write this month, sample size caveats abound. We can still take heart in some positive signs, though, and the newfound depth in the lineup is one of those things. During that 54-game stretch last year, the team posted an OPS of just .664, the third-lowest in baseball. The club’s OPS is more than a hundred points higher after the first five games, but if you take Aaron Judge completely out of the equation, the 2024 Yankees have a collective OPS entering play Tuesday of .800.

The three hitters above, Soto, Volpe, and Cabrera, have largely carried the load for the offense, and that’s a really big deal. Soto we can expect to be excellent for the entire season, but steps forward from Volpe and Cabrera lengthen the lineup and hedge against this kind of cold streak.

I give Paul O’Neill a lot of grief, he’s not my favorite baseball thinker. But the one thing I do agree with him on is the importance of “varying” your hot streaks — with the wins banked from the first games of the season, the team has less urgency for Judge to return to his normal, best-hitter-in-baseball form.

All three of those hot hitters will cool down, although I expect Soto to cool down the least, and Volpe the second least. However, I also think they’re all true-talent better hitters than Franchy Cordero, Jake Bauers, Billy McKinney and other guys who received far too many at-bats last year, and we begin to see the value of having just average players in the lineup. Volpe’s hot start has already bumped his full-season wRC+ projection above 100, and while Cabrera probably won’t be quite as good, positive signs in his early swing decisions and the hot streaks he will go on make that 8-9 spot in the lineup more difficult to navigate for opponents.

When the season’s over Aaron Judge will be back near the top of the offensive leaderboards. It won’t surprise us when some poor lefty starter gets tattooed in his first two ABs against Judge, and we’ve seen how he can almost singlehandedly drag a lineup into the postseason. The really encouraging thing about this first week has been that if you told the world Judge would have a .398 OPS through the first five games of the year, none of us would have predicted the team would be 5-0.

Adding Juan Soto is huge for the team, but getting steps forward from young players and simply not giving ABs away goes just as long in making this lineup formidable again. That the Yankees have performed well enough that Judge has the time to warm up to the season is the best news of the young campaign, and when the game’s best hitter does heat up...it may be even more fun.