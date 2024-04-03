Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/3/24

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Anthony Volpe showed up to camp this year with a revamped swing, looking to overhaul his offensive game after posting a .666 OPS as a rookie. He’s had immediate success in 2024, smoking line drives left and right, including a four-hit game on Monday night. “I think it’s definitely the swing adjustments he’s made — certainly, his experience, his aptitude and baseball IQ,” Aaron Boone said of his shortstop.

Just as encouraging is the hard contact Volpe’s made with his new swing is the new approach he’s flashed thus far, as Volpe has spent the first week spitting on pitches out of the zone. If Volpe can maintain the improvements in each area, he’s in for a huge breakout this year.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Tommy Kahnle has suffered a small setback in his recovery from a shoulder injury. The right-hander reportedly “did not bounce back” as well as he’d hoped after facing live hitters last week, and Boone said that he’s “back in his throwing program. I don’t know how long that slows him.” Kahnle won’t be shut down, so it does seem like this setback is minor, but Kahnle’s target of a mid-April return is now a longshot.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: The story of Luis Gil’s comeback is a heartening one. The right-hander didn’t pitch in the majors for nearly two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022, but he returned to the bigs with an impressive start on Monday night in Arizona. “After everything I went through, to be able to get back and be here, healthy and able to compete, it means a lot”, Gil said after his 4.2-inning effort.

Boone said he wished he could have gotten Gil through five innings to qualify for the win, but noted that Gil’s health was more important. Gil should be a significant part of the Yankees’ plans going forward, something that did not seem all that likely a season ago.

MLB.com | Jim Callis: The MiLB season will fully kick off this week, with all of the Yankees’ full-season affiliates in action. Here’s a rundown on who’s headed where, with details on where each of the club’s top prospects will start the season. Spencer Jones and Chase Hampton will each begin on Double-A Somerset’s roster, though Hampton sadly is sidelined with a shoulder injury at the moment.

Baseball Prospectus | Rob Mains ($): This is paywalled, but anyone who has an interest in the economics of baseball should give it a read. Mains digs through Forbes’ analysis of MLB finances to gauge the economic trajectory of the sport as a whole. He notes that the uncertainty around local TV deals has slowed the pace of franchise value appreciation, but MLB teams remain extremely profitable. If you leave the Mets and Padres to the side, the other 28 teams averaged a 9.3-percent profit margin, a huge number. The Yankees lead the way in revenues, and though they technically saw an operating loss of $21.9MM, that figure doesn’t consider profits from regional sports networks, real estate, or the team’s share of MLB’s leaguewide investment fund. It’s safe to assume that the Yankees are still making money hand over fist.

Earlier today, the Yankees traded LHP Nick Ramirez to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 3, 2024

Yankees have signed RHP Phil Bickford to a minor league agreement, RailRiders announce.



Former first round pick of the SF Giants. Pitched for the Dodgers and the Mets last year. Mets released him after spring training. Four seam, slider guy. — Conor Foley (@ConorFoleyYES) April 2, 2024

Also of note, the Yankees continued their rolling through their pitching depth carousel. 2023 contributor Nick Ramirez had been designated for assignment on Saturday a couple days after failing to make the Opening Day roster, and yesterday, he was dealt to the Dodgers for cash considerations.

There is a new face in Triple-A Scranton though, as 28-year-old righty Phil Bickford was signed to a minor-league deal. He had a 4.95 ERA and 4.46 FIP in 67.1 innings for the Dodgers and Mets last year, his fourth MLB season. As Conor Foley noted, Bickford was cut by the Mets toward the end of spring training.