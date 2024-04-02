New York Yankees @ Arizona Diamondbacks: Nestor Cortes vs. Zac Gallen

The push to 162-0 runs into a Cy Young finalist in the second game of this Yankees-Diamondbacks series. Zac Gallen finished third in the 2023 NL Cy race, and comes into tonight’s matchup after shutting out the Rockies in the season opener.

Gallen features a plus plus four-seam and changeup, along with a pair of breaking balls that are solid if unimpressive. He has faced the Yankees just one time in his career, last September as the D-backs were rising to the challenge of the National League and the Yankees were dragging their feet toward the season’s finish line. In that outing Gallen went six shutout innings with eight strikeouts, but if nothing else, this looks like quite a different Yankee team to start the season.

Nestor Cortes comes off his Opening Day start looking to build off a five-inning, four-run performance that did see him strike out a batter per inning. He never looked outright dominant against the Astros last week, but as he continues to rebuild from a lost 2023 season, any game where he keeps the Yankees in it is a step forward.

We get a very consistent lineup for the sixth straight time this season, with the only change on the defensive side swapping out Austin Wells for Jose Trevino behind the plate. The top three hitters have been the same each game so far this year, making every first inning a dangerous trip for the opposing starter.

Will the Yankees start a season with six consecutive wins for just the third time in franchise history? We’ll find out soon enough.

How to watch

Location: Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ

First pitch: 9:40 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Arizona Diamondbacks

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Phoenix 620, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.