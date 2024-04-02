Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros rebound with no-hitter against Blue Jays

The Yankees kicked off their second series of the year with a commanding victory to jump to 5-0, this time needing no comeback whatsoever to beat the defending NL champs. Their opening run is now up there with some of the best starts the franchise has seen, an impressive feat for a team as decorated as the Yankees are in just about every way.

Given the late-night start on the West Coast, a lot of the scoreboard watching from last night was actually done before or during the game, but they were treated to some positive results for the division, including one stellar outing from the place they just left.

Houston Astros (1-4) 10, Toronto Blue Jays (2-3) 0

Fresh off of a heartbreaking four-game sweep in their own home and stuck in a lengthy streak of underperforming there going back to last year, the Astros needed some home cooking badly. They got all they could ask for and more on Monday, as the 30-year-old righty Ronel Blanco took the mound for just his eighth career start.

Blanco’s night started with a five-pitch walk to George Springer, and that was the last baserunner Toronto would see for a long time. Blanco carved through the next three batters he saw, picking up two strikeouts in the process, cruised through the next two innings and then reinforced the notion that it was his day by striking out the heart of the Jays’ lineup in order in the fourth. The fifth and sixth saw nothing but weak contact converted into outs, and by that point everyone in the ballpark knew that something was brewing.

It certainly helped that the Astros built their starter a hefty lead right out of the gate. Houston put up a three-spot in the first inning on a pair of homers from Kyle Tucker and Yainer Diaz, and Jeremy Peña broke his lengthy power-drought with a solo bomb in the second. They sprinkled in another run in the fourth on a Jake Meyers single, and then drove the dagger home with five more runs across the sixth and seventh innings. It got to the point where the Blue Jays trotted out old friend Isiah Kiner-Falefa to reprise his duty as the mop-up pitcher by the end of the game (he preserved his sterling ERA with a clean inning).

Back to the main story, however. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the seventh with a strikeout and two weak fly balls closed the book on that frame, and the middle of the lineup could only muster two groundouts and a fly to left in the eighth inning. Blanco stepped into the ninth inning and worked two more grounders (the second of which was nabbed brilliantly by Jose Abreu to steal a base hit) before once again walking Springer, setting up Vlad Jr. as the Jays’ last hope of breaking up the no-hitter. It wasn’t in the cards:

Baltimore Orioles (3-1) 6, Kansas City Royals (1-3) 4

The Orioles were the better team on paper and at the end of the day, but the Royals jumped starter Dean Kremer to take a sizeable lead first. Kremer got the first two outs of the third inning relatively easy, but Bobby Witt Jr. jumped on a 2-0 pitch and deposited it over the center field wall. Vinnie Pasquantino kept the rally alive with a four-pitch walk, and then Salvador Perez got in on the power show with a center field jack of his own to make it 3-0.

To Baltimore’s credit, they got it right back an inning later. Adley Rutschman led off the fourth with a double off of Michael Wacha, Anthony Santander singled him home, and then Ryan Mountcastle launched one to left to tie the game. The game stalled out from there, and the next threat didn’t emerge until the eighth inning when the Royals wasted a runners-on-second-and-third with no outs situation only to watch Baltimore string three-straight singles together to take the lead.

The drama wasn’t done though. The Royals manufactured a run to tie the game off of closer Craig Kimbrel, working a Kyle Isbel single and a pinch-runner into a sacrifice fly. The O’s needed one to keep the game alive, but Jordan Westburg decided to send the folks home without free baseball instead — after Cedric Mullins singled to bring Westburg to the plate as the winning run, he crushed an 0-2 pitch to right to walk it off.

Texas Rangers (3-1) 9, Tampa Bay Rays (2-3) 3

It’s tough to hold the defending champs to a low-scoring game, but giving up three runs in the first inning isn’t going to help at all. Ryan Pepiot found that out the hard way, as he walked the first two batters he faced and nearly escaped only to serve up a homer to Josh Jung. Things settled down for a few frames as he and Rangers starter Dane Dunning traded zeroes, but the Rangers got to Pepiot again in the sixth inning, this time without any power displays. The first two guys got on again and Jung singled home one of them, and later attempted to steal second and drew an errant throw that allowed a second run in. Jared Walsh slapped a single to bring home Jung, and suddenly it was 6-0 Texas.

Tampa wasn’t totally lost yet, as they responded in the seventh with a pair of homers to cut the lead in half. However, it was the only inning where they managed to even make a threat at scoring, and the Ranger bullpen shut them out the rest of the way. Adolis Garcia and Josh Smith added insurance runs along the way, Garcia by homering and getting hit by a pitch while Smith walked to force in another run.

The lone blemish is that Jung took a Phil Maton pitch off his wrist, and suffered a fracture. So it’ll be awhile before they have the All-Star back in the lineup.

Other Games of Note