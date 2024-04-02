The Yankees are off to a historic start; does it matter?

Monday mornings that happen to fall on the first of a month are brutal, especially when it’s April. Rent’s due, the weather is still miserable, and you have to wade through one half-baked sarcastic joke after another, each more grating than the last, yet all straining your already tenuous grasp on the ability to Carry On. An Opening Day weekend like that, though, makes it just a bit easier. Considering the context—the abject misery that was the 2023 season, the fact that it was against the team the Yankees have consistently been embarrassed by—this may be the best Opening Day weekend I’ve witnessed in my 27 years.

History supports that conclusion. The Yankees hadn’t even started 4-0 since 2003, and by winning in Arizona last night, they’re off to a 5-0 start for the first time in over three decades.

The Yankees have started 4-0 nine times, 5-0 once, 6-0 twice (well, 6-0-1 in 1927), and an all-time best 7-0 back in 1933. These teams are an interesting mix of all-time great to downright mediocre. That all tracks with the quirks of baseball history, as none of the three teams to start an MLB-best 13-0 in the modern era — the 1982 Braves, 1987 Brewers, and 2023 Rays — won a single postseason game; Milwaukee didn’t even make the playoffs.

All the same, let’s take a look at these starts in Yankees history and either pin our dreams for 2024 down with the weight of 1992 or let them soar with the wind of 1927.

1988 (5-0)

The Yankees finished fifth in a stacked 1988 AL East despite their 5-0 start, all of which came via Bronx victories over Minnesota and Milwaukee. Rickey Henderson was being Rickey Henderson, notching a hit in every game during this stretch. Willie Randolph got off to a similarly torrid start behind him.

This was the beginning of the end of a weird period for the Yankees — while they had the most wins of any team in the 1980s, without the help of a Wild Card spot, they missed the playoffs eight times, including this year. I think the Yankees of recent history kind of fit as a modern-day analogy to the ‘80s Yankees. Although the 2017-22 Yankees were good—they made the ALCS three times—both teams wasted prime years of superstars (Cole and Judge, Winfield and Mattingly). Hopefully, this year’s 5-0 start does not provide the same false glimmer of hope as 1988’s did, but similarly ushers in a new era of Yankee dominance.

1927 (6-0-1)

The 1927 Yankees are pioneers in American sports—they were so excellent they became the benchmark against which not only baseball teams are judged against, but all teams are judged against. A good rule of thumb is any time a specific team has a nickname, that team is usually historically good. When the nickname is Murderers’ Row, an even more vivid picture is painted depicting what that team did to baseballs.

The legendary season started off with the team going 3-0-1 against the then-Philadelphia Athletics, and then winning three of four from Boston. Babe Ruth hit home run No. 1 out of 60 in the fourth game of the season, but he did not start particularly hot. This was the sole home run he hit during the seven game stretch. It’s easy to win games when you have Lou Gehrig to pick up the slack.

I’m not going to be the one to herald the 2024 Yankees as the second coming of the 1927 team. The ’27 Yanks won 110 games out of a possible 154. Not even the legendary 1998 Yankees matched that mark in the regular season, and I’m not sure this team will have a nickname as cool or menacing as Murderer’s Row. Still, if the Yankees beat Zac Gallen tonight, fans will have enough to fawn over without the comparison anyway. Needless to say, if the Yankees accomplish anything close to what their ’27 iteration did, we will certainly look on the current streak as the beginning of one of the best years in the sport’s history.

1992 (6-0)

The baseball gods do have a sense of humor. The Yankees’ last losing season started off with a six-game win streak. They started off winning twice over Boston, 4-3 and 3-2, sweeping Detroit while outscoring them 20-5, and then the opener of a four-game set in Toronto. This game was the start of a four-game losing streak. During the win streak, however, it was players like Danny Tartabull and Roberto Kelly who made contributions with Charlie Hayes sprinkling in some hits.

It really is something that the Yankees team the 2023 team got compared to the most was the ’92 club. As the 2024 Yanks are now just one win away from catching the 6-0 mark set by this group, the vibes could not be any more different than last year. I have a sneaking suspicion that if the Yankees reach the 6-0 mark, more comparisons will be made with the 1927 team rather than the 1992 team. Where the ’27 team represents the height of Yankee fans’ fantasies, ‘92 symbolizes yet another valley of disappointment experienced by Donnie Baseball’s Yankees — especially considering the start.

1933 (7-0)

Finally, the 1933 Yankees started off 7-0. They beat Boston in two, then Philly in three, and then Boston in another two-game set. What stuck out to me was how every player on this defending champion made a contribution in this stretch. No one player had a streak that carried the team. If Ruth didn’t homer, then Gehrig did. If Gehrig didn’t homer, then Earle Combs doubled twice. Lefty Gomez pitched a complete game with no earned runs in a game against Philadelphia. Washington won the pennant this year, but if the Yankees can play the sort of complete baseball that the 1933 team played during this seven-game stretch, it would mark at least a stark contrast from the baseball they played last year.

The Yankees ballclubs that started off 5-0, 6-0, and 7-0 all ended up in different places. It would be one of the greatest years in Yankees history if they follow in the footsteps of the 1927 Yankees. It would be the height of tragicomedy if they end up like the 1992 Yankees. They’ll be completely forgotten if they finish the season like the 1945 Yankees (see below for more). Maybe this is a sign to not read too much into this current hot-streak to the season, but to just enjoy the ride, because sooner or later, it’s bound to end.

Unless...

Bonus Section: The 4-0 Club

Just for fun, let’s run down memory lane and remember all the 4-0 Yankees teams that the 2024 club has now surpassed.

1911

The New York Highlanders may have started the 1911 season off 4-0, but they ended the season 76-76, good for sixth in the American League. They swept the Philadelphia Athletics in three games at Shibe Park to start the season, winning 2-1, 3-1, and 7-4. With the famed “$100,000 Infield,” Philadelphia wound up winning the World Series that year for their second straight championship. (Side note: I often think about an alternate timeline where the American League team stayed in Philadelphia instead of the Phillies. Imagine how obnoxious fans would be in an AL East with Boston, New York, and Philly).

New York then beat Washington at Griffith Stadium 6-3. The Highlanders were led by Canadian Russ Ford, who threw a mere 281.1 innings to a 2.27 ERA, and Ray Caldwell, who tossed 255.0 to a 3.35 ERA. However, on the offensive side, the Highlanders really struggled, with outfielder Birdie Cree being the only player with an OPS+ above 110 at 152. The way the 2024 Yankees are constructed, I don’t think we’ll have to worry about having pitchers throw over 250 innings while the manager is the second-best hitter on the team.

1923

The Yankees’ first championship campaign also started 4-0 against a hated rival—this time, it was Boston in four straight (4-1, 8-2, 4-3, and 7-6) in the first four games of the original Yankee Stadium. Bob Shawkey threw a complete game giving up only 1 earned run, while tome guy named George Ruth hit a three-run home run in the first game and went 2-2 with a triple in the next game. Bullet Joe Bush went all nine in the second game as well, giving up only two earned runs. The third game was a much closer game, with Sad Sam Jones pitching two shoutout innings in relief of Waite Hoyt.

The Yankees finished with a 98-54 record, beating the Giants in the World Series 4-2. Turns out that George Ruth guy was pretty good, and he finished the season with the highest batting average ever for a Yankee (.393) while hitting 41 home runs and driving in 131 runs. Another lefty right fielder has the 2024 Yankees thinking they can achieve the same result, and hopefully the similar starts bear that out.

1928

In another World Series-winning season, the 1928 Yankees set the major league record by having nine eventual Hall of Famers on the team—Ruth, Gehrig, Combs, Hoyt, Tony Lazzeri, Bill Dickey, Leo Durocher, Herb Pennock, and Stan Coveleski. They started off the season in Philadelphia again, shelling Lefty Grove in the first game to win 8-3. In the second game, Combs, Gehrig, and Bob Meusel all homered to help the Yankees beat the Athletics 8-7. The one-two punch of Gehrig and Ruth hurt the Red Sox in the next game, with Ruth doubling and Gehrig homering to power the Yankees past Boston 7-2. The Yankees beat the Red Sox again 10-7 the next game before losing 706 in the rubber match.

New York finished with a 101-53 record and swept the Cardinals in the World Series. Like the 1923 team, we can only hope this team has a similar result.

1942

The 1942 team featured all-time greats like Dickey, Joe DiMaggio, and Phil Rizzuto. They started the season in Washington, winning the first game 7-0. DiMaggio went 2-for-4 in the second game with a double and a homer, while Spud Chandler three a complete game with only 3 earned runs. The Yankees beat a hapless Washington team again 8-5, before eking out a win against Boston 1-0.

At 103-51, the Yankees won the pennant that year, but lost the World Series to the Cardinals in five games.

1945

1945 was a forgettable year for the Yankees. With military service siphoning players like DiMaggio and Rizzuto away, players like Snuffy Stirnweiss led the Yankees to a 81-71 fourth-place finish in the American League. The Yankees swept the Red Sox 8-4, 6-2, and 4-3 to start the season off, then beat Washington 6-3. This was one of the more middling Yankees seasons, and with the way this season has started, it would be a real disappointment if 2024 ended up like 1945.

1949

I get now why Damn Yankees was about a Washington fan making a deal with the devil to beat the Yankees. New York started off once again sweeping Washington 3-2, 3-0, and 2-1. The Yankees then beat Boston 5-3 before losing the next day. The last game of the four game streak was highlighted by a four walk performance by right fielder Tommy Henrich. The 1949 season was more famous for how it ended—the Yankees beat the Red Sox in the last game of the season to win the AL pennant. New York would go on to beat the Dodgers in five to win another World Series.

1949 was a cornerstone year for the Yanks. This team was really the beginning of the dynasty that went on to dominate the 1950s—this was Casey Stengel’s first year, and Yogi Berra earned his first All-Star appearance. The game is too different from 1949 to say 2024 will be the beginning of a decade-long dynasty for the Yankees (I mean, besides the fact that we are drawing conclusions off of four games). Thankfully, the reserve clause keeping players bound to teams for essentially the entirety of their careers is a thing of the past. Counterpoint, though—sweeping the 2024 Astros at home has to be more impressive than just constantly beating up on the hapless Senators. At least Juan Soto will have no problem replicating Tommy Henrich’s four-walk performance.

1974

Now we’re entering the territory where some of my audience actually witnessed these games, so I’ll have to defer to their experience. The Yankees swept Cleveland 6-1, 7-1, and 5-3 to start off the season. Pat Dobson pitched a dandy in the second game, tossing nine innings of one-run ball. Graig Nettles notched a hit in each game of the series too. The Yankees beat the Tigers 3-0 to extend the streak to 4-0.

Ultimately, the Yankees finished 89-73 and second in the AL East. The Yankees had to contend with the A’s and the Orioles in the American League in this decade, eventually winning the 1977 World Series. In that sense, maybe the 1974 season is analogous to 2024—there are great teams in the AL that the Yankees will need to fight off in order to contend. Hopefully, that’s where the comparisons with the 1974 team end.

2003

2003 is more known in Yankees lore for the postseason—the delirium of Aaron Boone’s walk-off in the ALCS, followed by the deflation of the six-game series against the Florida Marlins. Even though they lost Derek Jeter to a dislocated shoulder on Opening Day in Toronto, the season still started off quite nicely. One of my favorites of all-time, Alfonso Soriano, hit a grand slam off Roy Halladay to pace New York to an 8-4 win to start the season, and Sori hit .429 with five extra-base hits in four games. The Yankees’ bats were alive this entire stretch, scoring 8, 10, 9, and 12 runs in their first four games (three in Toronto and one at the Trop).

The 2003 Yankees were better than the 2024 Yankees, especially in the rotation and bullpen. I think the gap is much closer than it appears, though. Soto truly is a generational talent entering his prime—the ceiling on what he can do this season is ridiculous. While 2003 was disappointing and marked the end of the Yankees late-90s dynasty (although not apparent at the time), the same result for these Yankees could not be interpreted as a failure, but rather a building block for the years to come (especially if they extend or re-sign Soto).