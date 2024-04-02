Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 2: Gil throws smoke, Volpe is on fire, and New York is 5-0

This team feels different, people. Small sample size, yada yada yada; these Yankees are a machine at the plate with long at-bat after long at-bat. Tonight, their methodical approach drove Arizona’s starter from the game in a blink of an eye, while Luis Gil made an encouraging return to the big leagues after nearly 700 days missed to injury. The final score was 5-2, Yankees, locking up their fifth consecutive victory to begin 2024.

The Yanks entered tonight leading the majors in pitches per plate appearance at 4.19. Although they didn’t score in the first, the offense was on brand. By the time Ryne Nelson had navigated out of a bases loaded, two-out jam that included walks to Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton, he’d thrown 31 pitches. The sole base hit for New York was a scorcher up the middle by Aaron Judge, hopefully a sign of things to come for the Captain.

New York kept the pedal down in the second. Anthony Volpe, off to a spectacular sophomore start, got the Yanks going. After working the count full, he laced a ball into the right-center gap, giving Aaron Boone’s ballclub a runner on second with none out. A deep fly ball to right field by Austin Wells moved Volpe to third.

And the Yanks had the perfect man to bring him home. Oswaldo Cabrera, off to his own torrid start, dunked a hit into right to score the game’s first run. Gleyber Torres kept the pressure on, crushing a first pitch slider for a double that easily scored Waldo. Soto and Judge each flied out to end the threat but the Bronx Bombers had an early 2-0 lead.

2⃣ runs in the 2nd pic.twitter.com/r00UeOO7YR — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 2, 2024

The relentless approach at the plate continued in the third. After an Anthony Rizzo leadoff walk, Big G worked the count full before striking out. Alex Verdugo followed with a walk after yet another long plate appearance. And with two on, Volpe ambushed a first-pitch slider, driving it up the middle to score the third Yankee run.

And that set the stage for some Rockies-esque (IYKYK) defense from Arizona. It would take too long to explain. Just watch and enjoy as the Yankees get to 5-0.

That misadventure also ended Nelson’s day at 76 pitches through 2.2 frames. The absolutely ruthless approach at the dish paid off.

On the mound, Luis Gil came out firing. He worked around a leadoff walk to strike out two in the first, with his heater maxing out at 100 mph to whiff Christian Walker. He complemented it with a filthy changeup earlier in the at-bat that bored in on the helpless Walker.

The second was more of the same. This time, it was three up and three down, as Michael Kay and David Cone raved in the YES booth about the stuff the young righty had on display. He punctuated their analysis by overpowering Eugenio Suárez with a 98-mph heater at the top of the zone.

Unfortunately, Gil came off the rails a bit in the third though he minimized the damage. With a big lead and facing the bottom of the lineup, Gil surrendered a leadoff single then nibbled his way into walking a second man on with no one out. In doing so, he turned the lineup over. A wild pitch moved the runners into scoring position. Ketel Marte then drove one to deep right field for a sac fly, easily scoring the lead runner and getting Arizona off the schneid.

From there, Gil buckled down. A nice changeup induced an easy ground ball from Corbin Carroll and three straight heaters blew away Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., the reigning NL Player of the Week. Despite the wobbly start to the frame, Gil escaped with a 5-1 lead.

After a quiet top of the fourth, Gil settled back in. A walk to Joc Pederson put a runner on with one out, but Gil stranded him there. It looked like Gil was starting to lose command of his fastball a bit, with his pitch count pushing toward 70. But he was still making pitches when he needed to.

Southpaw Kyle Nelson relieved Ryne Nelson and did an admirable job holding the Yankees down. But in the fifth with two out and the incandescent Volpe coming to the dish, Arizona made the move to go to former Yankee Miguel Castro. It didn’t stop Tony Fox though, as Volpe battled before depositing a ball in center for his third knock of the night before Austin Wells weakly grounded out to end the inning.

Gil might have been struggling with some fastball command, but he was holding his velocity. His 79th pitch of the night was a 98-mph heater to fan Jake McCarthy leading off the home half of the fifth.

The 25-year-old right-hander got one more out, but with his pitch count at 84, Boone came out to get him. It sucks that Gil did not get to go for the win, but what a fantastic return to the big leagues for the young gun.

Gil’s final line: 4.2 innings with one earned run allowed on one hit and three walks, plus six strikeouts. He relied heavily on his heater and that paid off for him.

Gil's fastball was electric, averaged 98 mph but more impressively almost 2 more inches induced vertical break. That plus all but a few landing in top half of zone led to a lot of whiffs underneath, foul balls, and pop ups pic.twitter.com/YE6iWknRtg — Pinstripe Alley (@pinstripealley) April 2, 2024

Luke Weaver entered and, despite surrendering a two-out single to Marte, escaped with the four-run lead intact. He came back out for the sixth and, helped by a nice play by Soto, held Arizona down.

In the seventh, with Rizzo coming to the dish, the D-backs went to lefty Joe Mantiply, ending Castro’s night. Mantiply did his job, retiring Rizzo and then whiffing Giancarlo on a 90-mph fastball. For a guy who’s struggled with velocity the past two years, that’s not exactly a positive outcome.

Moreno, Arizona’s burgeoning young star behind the plate, put them in position to cut into the Yankee lead in bottom half with a leadoff triple to left center. A Rizzo error and an HBP followed to load the bases, bringing the tying run to the plate, and turning the Arizona lineup over.

Marte then put the hearts of every Yankee fan into palpitations with a scorcher to right. Luckily it was directly at Soto, who retired Marte as the second Arizona run of the night scored on the sac fly. To Weaver’s credit, he stopped the bleeding with a pop out from Carroll and a line drive to right that Verdugo snagged.

Volpe continued to rake in the eighth with a double, his fourth knock of the night. Unfortunately, he advanced no further and the Yankee lead remained at three. Nick Burdi entered in the eighth and continued the Yankees’ yeoman relief work, sending this to the ninth.

A career night 4️⃣ Anthony Volpe



Watch #YANKSonYES live on YES and the YES App: https://t.co/aRu5PF6iD2 pic.twitter.com/d5Nfb8OQf0 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 2, 2024

A Soto walk, his second of the night, went for naught in the top of the ninth after Judge grounded into a double play to end the frame. With the bullpen depleted and Clay Holmes resting, Boone turned to Victor González to close this one. Though the southpaw gave up a one-out double, he closed this out with no real drama to get the save. The Yankees are now 5-0 for the first time since 1992.

Another quality win. When the dust settled, every Yankee except Wells reached base, and he drove in a run. Meanwhile, their pitches per plate appearance stat will drop after the Yanks saw “only” 4.13 pitches per appearance.

Join us tomorrow night for the second game of this three-game set as the Bronx Bombers go for their sixth consecutive win to start the season, a mark they’ve achieved just twice in franchise history. Nestor Cortes faces Arizona ace Zac Gallen with first pitch at 9:40 ET.

Box Score