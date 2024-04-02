It’s liftoff season for these two Yankees pitching prospects

Some of the best teams in baseball find tremendous value later in amateur drafts. The Astros find hitters, the Guardians find pitchers, and the Rays, Braves, and Dodgers find... everything. The Yankees have recently found themselves in camp with the Guardians, unearthing hidden arms in the middle or late rounds. Names like Will Warren and Chase Hampton are just two examples of prospects who’ve seen their stock skyrocket since joining the organization.

What empowers guys such as Warren and Hampton to take huge leaps upon their drafting? Typically, the Yankees look for traits they feel they can work with. For instance, say a pitcher is primarily a sinkerballer but has flashed a whiff-inducing four-seamer that a collegiate pitching coach who isn’t well-versed in modern-day coaching is oblivious to. The pitcher could be receiving bad tutelage and simply needs an organization to tell him to spam his heater up in the zone. Or perhaps a pitcher is throwing a bad curve when he really should be throwing a slider because of how he pronates, and the likelihood of him developing a plus slider factors into his draft evaluation. It’s wild to consider that collaboration on draft picks between the amateur scouting and player development departments was once looked down upon, but this is what smart teams are doing with regularity later in drafts. The Yankees, I believe, are one of those smart teams.

With the Yankees having announced their minor league rosters yesterday afternoon via their player development Twitt— I mean X page, a question dawned on me: who will be the next Will Warren or Chase Hampton? Who aren’t we talking about right now who could be a top-5 prospect in the system come the offseason? In this piece, I’ll provide two low-profile pitchers I believe are candidates to see their status soar in 2024.

Trystan Vrieling, RHP, Double-A Somerset

Vrieling was a third-round pick for the Yankees in the 2022 draft out of Gonzaga, where his ERA and command got worse each year. His unsightly 4.91 ERA in 80.2 innings as a junior might make you scratch your head and wonder how such a bad platform year catapulted him into the third round. As my colleague Nick Ahles noted back in mid-March, Vrieling is a perfect example of the Yankees prioritizing traits. His rising four-seam fastball and mega high-spin slider presented two interesting offerings, but the Yankees were confident that under better tutelage and a professional strength and conditioning program, Vrieling could unlock another level of upside.

Like many Yankees pitchers before him, he didn’t pitch upon his drafting and instead went to Tampa and worked in the Yankees’ pitching lab. Vrieling didn’t get the chance to show off an enhanced arsenal in 2023 after he sustained a freakish injury where he fractured his elbow. He was out for the entire regular season and only pitched 7.2 innings in the Fall League. So it was exciting to see Vrieling come into this spring healthy, showing off loud stuff along the way.

Vrieling’s fastball, which sat in the low-90s at Gonzaga, was suddenly 94-95 and topping out at 97 with still-strong rising action.

Trystan Vrieling, who is the #Yankees 24th ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline, generates a swing and a miss for a strikeout with a 96 MPH fastball pic.twitter.com/tOmZ3tEMju — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 13, 2024

Vrieling’s uber high-spin slider was also being thrown harder to the point where it was being classified as a cutter by some stuff models. Either way, it looked like a pitch he was able to manipulate the location of depending on the handedness of the batter. He was also showing off better command and a much-improved change, which had been a very distant third pitch in college.

Trystan Vrieling with another strikeout! pic.twitter.com/LbMhjzPvym — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 13, 2024

He didn’t throw his curve during the spring - at least that I’m aware of - which is notable since it was featured throughout college. We’ll know if he’s outright ditched the pitch relatively soon when he reports to Double-A Somerset. That’s right, Vrieling is skipping Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley despite having zero minor-league innings to his name. The Yankees tend to be slow with promoting their pitchers, and I have no reason to believe Vrieling’s being fast-tracked as a reliever. Could it be that the Yankees saw what I did in the spring and determined that he’s too advanced for A-ball? Either way, it’s an aggressive assignment that warrants getting excited about.

Cade Smith, RHP, Low-A Tampa

Smith is one of many prep pitchers who could’ve been picked in the later rounds of the 2020 draft had it gone longer than five rounds. It didn’t, so Smith went to Mississippi State and proceeded to perform relatively well during his first two years on campus. As was the case for Vrieling, Smith’s platform year was hardly anything to write home about: he had an ugly 5.23 ERA while sporting a meager 1.64 strikeout/walk ratio. Despite those warts, the Yankees saw enough to dream on to select him with their sixth-round pick last year.

It’s easy to see why the Yankees are enamored with the idea of a pitching lab-reworked Smith. He presented better arm strength than Vrieling, a 93-96 mph heater that’s topped out at 97 as a starter with ludicrous rising action (20 inches of induced vertical break, which is bonkers). For some reason, many of his fastballs in college finished low in the zone, which is the exact opposite of what you want from a rising heater. His command has always been below average, but I believe it can be improved where if he misses, he misses above the zone instead of below it. This feels like the low-hanging fruit which the Yankees hope to remedy. Aside from his fastball, he owns a mid-80s slider that gets two-plane break and plenty of swings and misses out of the zone, and a 12-6 curve that’s only a few ticks slower than his slider. His change, while also used sparingly in college, showed solid tumbling action that should at the very least keep left-handed hitters honest.

Smith doesn’t need a velo jump in the way Vrieling did to become a prospect of note - his draft-day arsenal got whiffs against SEC hitters, which is notable given how stacked the conference was. His command doesn’t need to drastically improve. Rather, he’s someone who simply needs to learn where he can make mistakes with each of his pitches. If he learns how to pitch with his arsenal, you’re suddenly staring at a guy who could contribute as a big-league starter.

Let’s be honest, this exercise is an educated guess based on what I know about the Yankees and how they think about drafting & pitching development. There are plenty of other names I could’ve gone with here (Carlos Lagrange, Sabier Marte, and Jerson Alejandro), but Vrieling and Smith fit the mold of players the Yankees have selected out of college programs with less-than-stellar track records and turned into legitimate prospects.

Now, I yield to our faithful readers: do you like my picks to click? Who are your picks to click in 2024? Let us know in the comments!