Yankees fans like the team’s chances to win more than 90 games

It’s too early to tell if the Yankees will make the playoffs or win the World Series, but one thing is certain: they looked fantastic in the opening series against the Houston Astros.

Every win was narrow and hotly contested, but the Yankees showed determination and were unusually cool when it mattered most. Now, how far can they go? How good can they be this year? We asked fans to see what they thought.

The 2024 Yankees are unquestionably better than last year. That’s not really up for debate, if we keep in mind that they added an MVP-caliber player in Juan Soto, a few useful relievers, Marcus Stroman to bolster the rotation, utilityman Jon Berti, and some pitching depth. Now, getting a feel of what people think about them and their 2024 prospects is always interesting.

A little under half of the voters, 42 percent to be exact, think New York is good enough to win somewhere between 90 and 94 games. That seems very realistic, and would all but guarantee a playoff berth.

24 percent of fans who participated in the survey think the Yankees will win between 85 and 89 games this year. While that would certainly be a disappointing outcome given the payroll, the offseason acquisitions and the perennial sky-high expectations associated with the team, it could potentially give them a postseason spot depending on the rest of the league.

Nearly one-fifth of the voters, 18 percent, are full of hope: they think the Yanks will earn 95-99 victories. Eight percent doubled down on their optimism and believe the number is “100+”, while another eight percent chose the “fewer than 84 wins” option. These Yankees are more likely to win 100 games than 84 or fewer, but neither outcomes feels particularly likely.

Now, to the second question:

The Yankees missed the postseason last year and have worked hard to prevent that from happening again. Failing to qualify again would be a failure of epic proportions for an organization that is used to playing in October.

What do fans think about their future playoff fate? A little over a quarter of the people participating (28 percent) think the Yanks will hit their recent ceiling: the American League Championship Series.

Since winning it all in 2009, the Bombers have made the ALCS five times: 2010, 2012, 2017, 2019, and 2022. Each and every time, however, they have been eliminated there by superior squads.

A quarter of the people taking part in the survey, however, say that the team will go all the way and win its first Fall Classic since that magical 2009 campaign. It’s certainly in the cards, but the Yankees will at the very least need Gerrit Cole back to full health as soon as possible and potentially a deadline addition or two.

21 percent of the people think the Yankees will lose before the ALCS, and the way the options are presented, it definitely means in the Wild Card series or in the Division Series.

Missing the playoffs altogether is definitely a possibility in the ever competitive American League, and 18 percent of voters definitely believe so. They looked too good in the opening series to think that’s a likely scenario, though, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.

Just eight percent of those taking the survey think the Yanks will fall in the World Series. That would certainly be a heartbreaking scenario: the last time they were one series away from taking the trophy home was in 2003.