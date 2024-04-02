Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/2/24

MLB.com: Juan Soto’s spectacular opening week in Pinstripes now has some modest hardware to show for it. After leading the Yankees to a four-game series sweep in Houston, Soto has earned honors as the American League Player of the Week. His debut in the Bronx later this week was already highly anticipated, and now fans will be even more excited.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Soto’s reputation in the clubhouse has already grown. Each of his teammates expects the most out of him and for good reason. This past weekend, he proved the pressure doesn’t affect him, leading the way for the Yankees’ offense. As Aaron Boone said, “he’s a killer.” Soto wants the bat in his hands when it matters most . So far, that’s gone quite well for him.

The Athletic ($) | Ken Rosenthal: Juan Soto’s agency-mate, Jackie Bradley Jr., was a key player in Soto’s defensive development this offseason. Bradley’s defensive reputation around the league was built up through his fantastic seasons in Boston. Now, he is sharing that knowledge with Soto. The reward for that work has already come through with a fantastic game-saving throw and multiple quality routes on balls in front and behind him.

Baseball Prospectus | Daniel R. Epstein: Oswaldo Cabrera discussed potentially embracing some lefty-lefty matchups this season rather than always going for the traditional platoon advantage. He got that opportunity against Houston’s left-hander, Parker Mushinski, and made the most of it with a single up the middle. Epstein’s analysis of Cabrera’s interesting quirk is a thoughtful exploration into the peculiarities of these decisions.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Jake Cousins has been added to the Yankees’ bullpen, but their recent acquisition, Tanner Tully was designated for assignment as a result. Tully wasn’t on even on the team for 48 hours before being let go. What a whirlwind of a couple days for him.