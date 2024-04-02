Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/2/24

Five games up, five games down. The Yankees are streaking to start the season, and the vibes are just entirely different than they were six months ago. The team is playing good and fun baseball, and it’s a joy to watch as long as it lasts. Nestor Cortes will take the ball tonight looking to run the streak to six, though he and the Yankees will have their work cut out for them in a matchup with Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen.

It’s a long wait until today’s late-night game, so we’ll keep you company before first pitch. All three of our resident Nick’s will be in action: Sarnelli remembers other perfect starts in Yankees history, Power writes on Oswaldo Cabrera’s big opportunity, and Ahles discusses how Austin Wells is in the perfect spot to learn from Jose Trevino.. Also check out Smith’s choices for a couple breakout pitching prospects, Madison’s rundown of yesterday’s AL action, and Andrés’ look at this week’s SB Nation reacts.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which Yankee starter impressed you most during this first go-around?

2. Will the Yankees return to New York undefeated?