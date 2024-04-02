For Austin Wells, it’s time to learn under one of the best

Let’s take a trip back to 1997. Men in Black released and was a box office success, the Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death launched to massive critical acclaim (still one of my favorite albums of all time), and the New York Yankees were set to defend their first World Series championship since 1978. It was the beginning of a dynasty, headlined by the Core Four; Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, and up-and-coming prospect Jorge Posada. Their stories have been told to death by this point, but it’s important to remember where we were with the group heading into the ‘97 season.

Jeter was fresh off winning Rookie of the Year and was firmly entrenched as the starting shortstop. The Yankees allowed World Series MVP John Wetteland to sign with Texas in free agency, allowing Rivera to step in for his first season as closer. Pettitte was fresh off a solid debut season and was ready to be one of the most dependable starters the Bronx has ever seen.

Three of the four were in great spots, but not Posada. He had just nine MLB games under his belt and didn’t have a clear path to playing time, blocked by Joe Girardi and Jim Leyritz. The latter was traded to the Angels in December of ‘96, so Posada spent the ‘97 campaign platooning with Girardi before taking over the job by mid-1998. By the time Posada seized the starting job, Girardi’s influence had at least rubbed off a little on his defensive game and he was a more respected game-caller. While Posada never won any Gold Gloves and it got rocky in the late 2000s, his defensive numbers improved just enough from his prospect days to keep him behind the plate for a lengthy MLB career.

So why are we bringing this up now? Almost 30 years later, the Yankees have found themselves in a similar situation with top prospect Austin Wells and defensive specialist Jose Trevino. After making his MLB debut late in 2023, Wells entered spring training as the most likely candidate to win the backup catcher job. He did just that, but the team made it clear that Wells and Trevino would be platooning for the 2024 campaign, essentially setting up 2024 as a staging year for Wells to become the starting catcher for 2025. For that to happen though, there will need to be some changes in Wells’ defensive game. Luckily for him, he has one of the best active defensive catchers as a teammate and mentor in Trevino.

Even dating back to Wells’ college days at the University of Arizona, the book on him was pretty simple. He can rake, and his bat will carry him far, but finding a defensive home is his biggest question. While he was primarily a catcher with the Wildcats, they also experimented with him at first base and the corner outfield spots. The hope was that Wells would develop into an adequate enough catcher to keep his bat there, a la Posada. While he’s made progress, some looming questions remain.

Wells’ defensive game is polarizing because there’s no middle ground; he either does things very well or very poor. Based on his 19-game introduction to the bigs last season, let’s start with the positives. Wells’ pop times have always been a strength and showed in his debut. He averaged a 1.91 second pop time to second base and a 1.51 second pop time to third base, putting him in the top half of qualified catchers and right in line with star catchers like Adley Rutschman and Will Smith. Wells also was a top-10 catcher in exchange rates (0.60 seconds). In layman’s terms, Wells was very good at getting the ball out of his glove quickly.

However, the negatives tend to stick out like a sore thumb as well. Two categories have been a thorn in Wells’ side; blocking and throwing accuracy. Of the 77 catchers to catch at least 500 pitches last season, Wells finished tied for 51st with -2 blocking runs saved. And while the majority of his numbers regarding catching potential basestealers were positive, his throwing accuracy and arm strength have been a noted issue, projecting as iffy at best. Wells threw out just three of 20 base stealers at the major league level and 15 of 116 runners in the minors. Runners know that Wells hardly poses a threat behind the plate and run without care. It is the top concern in Wells’ defensive profile, one he has worked hard on in his career, albeit without much to show for. He has shown the ability to get the occasional runner out, but that has been attributed more to bad jumps by runners than Wells’ throws.

For all the concern with Wells’ profile, he’s found himself in maybe the best option in the league to mentor him in the areas where he struggles. Trevino is a gifted defensive catcher and he’s shown it for years. Called up to the Rangers in 2018, Trevino struggled to earn consistent playing time but showed flashes of his defensive promise. Finally getting some real action in 2021, Trevino has taken off since then. Since 2021, Trevino has ranked in the top five of all qualifying catchers in both blocking runs and blocks above average, as well as rating as an above average catcher for throwing out runners thanks to a top-15 ranked exchange time (0.68 seconds). However, Trevino’s real bread and butter is his framing rates. Wells is not a bad framer in his own right, profiling as about average, but he could stand to learn from Trevino.

In 2021, Trevino finished four with eight framing runs saved in just 89 games. In his Platinum Glove-winning 2022 campaign, Trevino led the league with a whopping 17 framing runs saved over 115 games. The Rangers’ Jonah Heim was runner-up with 12, and Trevino’s 17 runs saved is still the highest mark any catcher has posted since Martín Maldonado’s 21 in 2017. In 2023, Trevino finished eighth with six framing runs saved but did it in just 55 games, so it’s easy to imagine that number ending up a lot higher had he stayed healthy. Trevino is also an excellent game-caller and garners a ton of respect and love in the clubhouse. He’s a great teammate and pitchers love to throw to him.

Putting all of this together, Trevino averages out as an elite defensive catcher and should still have a few good years left in the tank. Trevino has wasted no time early in the 2024 campaign showing he’s still a defensive wizard, using an incredible tag maneuver to preserve the Yankees’ Opening Day 5-4 win over Houston.

So where does that leave us with Wells? Following the end of the 2023 campaign, he went right back to work, reporting to the team’s player development complex in Tampa to work on all aspects of his defense. Working in the winter showed in the spring, as manager Aaron Boone detailed to the New York Post’s Greg Joyce. “That’s always been [the question], right, can he catch?” said Boone. “There’s no doubt in my mind he can — and not only that, I think he’s good. His skillset now — receiving, blocking, throwing — is all good. And the other stuff that’s an important part of the catching, I think he’s got. And I think he’s gonna hit.”

Boone wasn’t the only one raving about Wells: just ask the team’s Director of Catching Tanner Swanson. “He’s gotten better every offseason … [but] this is the biggest jump he’s taken from year to year,” Swanson said to Joyce.

That brings us to now. It’s one thing to spend the offseason honing your craft and making noticeable improvements. It’s another thing to be able to pick the brain of a Platinum Glove winning catcher in Trevino for a few weeks during spring training before ultimately being sent down to the minors. But Wells has a unique opportunity in front of him. A chance to stick to a defensive mentor like glue and soak up as much as he can for an entire season. Everything is on the table; framing, blocking, throwing, game calling, staff management, locker room leadership. Everything is laid out for Wells and Trevino in the same way that Posada had with Girardi, and look what that did for Posada’s career. Wells needs to take advantage of this opportunity, to play and learn with one of the best defensive catchers, to set himself up for next year and beyond.

While 2025 might be the target for Wells’ breakout campaign, it’s fair to say that 2024 might end up being the most important season for Wells, to show he can make the necessary adjustments to be a big-league catcher. The bat is there, but it’s time to show off the glovework. Luckily for Wells, he’s got one in the best of the business to show him the ropes.