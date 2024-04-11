Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Jackson Holliday makes his MLB debut

The Yankees’ win streak stopped at four last night with a stumble at the end of their series against the Marlins — which isn’t what you want against a bottom team in the early standings, but it is what it is. The team still won the series and remain atop the AL East, but given that the year is young that lead is slim it makes all the results within the division matter on a day-to-day basis. Let’s dive back into the scoreboards and see what went down around the league last night:

Baltimore Orioles (7-5) 7, Boston Red Sox (7-5) 5

It was a landmark day for the Orioles, as they called up the top prospect in baseball Jackson Holliday. Holliday had a shot to make it out of camp, but instead settled for raking to the tune of a 1.077 OPS in Triple-A Norfolk (and somehow only having the fifth-best OPS of that group) before he got the callup and took command of second base. However, his first taste of the big leagues wasn’t anything remarkable as he went 0-4, picking up his first RBI in the process.

Instead, it seemed like Boston would steal the spotlight from him. The Sox attacked Cole Irvin from the get-go, but a pair of double-plays kept them off the board in the first two innings. That luck wasn’t going to last forever, and in the third Tyler O’Neill broke through with an RBI pop-up single that Holliday couldn’t keep track of in short right field. Connor Wong added two runs in the fourth inning on a harder-hit single, and in the fifth Triston Casas lifted one over the Monster to make it 5-0.

From there, though, the O’s made a furious comeback. The first four Orioles reached to start the sixth, with Colton Cowser’s single driving home a pair of runs. Then, Holliday put one on the ground to the right side of the infield allowing another run to score. In the seventh, Boston’s batterymates allowed the O’s too much breathing room, as a passed ball, walk, catcher’s interference, and wild pitch manufactured a run for the away team. Then, Jordan Westburg made them pay with a shot to the farthest end of the Monster near center field.

Keegan Akin and former Red Sox Craig Kimbrel were more than capable of holding the newfound lead down, and the O’s walked away with a steal.

Tampa Bay Rays (7-6) 4, Los Angeles Angels (6-6) 2

The Rays got out to a similarly great start, but managed to hold their own throughout. Right out of the gate, the trio of Yandy Díaz, Randy Arozarena, and Richie Palacios all singled to load the bases with no outs. Then, José Soriano fired a ball into the dirt that took a bounce completely fooling his catcher, delaying any attempt at retrieving the ball and allowing two runs to score. To add insult to injury, Isaac Paredes lifted a sac fly and then no further damage occurred as Soriano evaded any trouble beyond the one he created for himself.

In the second, however, José Caballero launched one into the Angels’ bullpen to make it 4-0, and the Angels never really had an answer for them. Zach Neto laced a two-out RBI single in the fourth and Jo Adell led off the sixth with a solo shot to make it close, but in the final three frames the Angels couldn’t get the tying run on base to muster a shot at the comeback.

Kansas City Royals (8-4) 11, Houston Astros (4-9) 2

Look out, folks — the Royals were by far the most active team in the offseason, and they’re making noise in the early weeks of the regular season. They’ve pushed their way near the top of the AL Central, and after dismantling the Astros here are just a game out of first place. Houston hasn’t gotten off to a great start so far, but they’re an undoubtedly talented team and KC didn’t let them come close after winning an extra-inning affair the night before.

The key to their takeover in this outing came in the third inning, when they pounced on Spencer Arrighetti in his MLB debut. A single and a walk set up Vinnie Pasquantino for a two-run double to start the scoring, Nelson Velazquez continued it with an RBI single to right, Adam Frazier continued it with a single of his own, and Hunter Renfroe put the finishing touches on a seven-run inning with a two-run double down the line in right. Houston responded with two runs in the top of the fourth, but never managed anything else afterwards as the Royals added insurance and made it a true blowout.

Texas Rangers (7-5) 6, Oakland Athletics (4-8) 2

The A’s pulled a surprising rally on their AL West foes in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game, but the defending champs weren’t going to get got twice in a row by the team universally picked to go last this year. They did, however, put another scare in them as they got on the board first thanks to a two-out Tyler Nevin single to score Abraham Toro.

The Rangers righted the ship immediately, however, working a two-out rally to perfection. First, Evan Carter doubled and Adolis Garcia walked. Josh Smith singled home one run, and a wild pitch allowed him to move up to second. That set up Jonah Heim to drive home both runners on a single plopped right in front of the left fielder.

Ever relentless, the Rangers didn’t wait for two outs before adding to their lead in the fourth. Jared Walsh led off with a walk and Travis Jankowski singled to put him in scoring position. Marcus Semien took what was given to him, slapping a double to the wall in left to bring home one. The A’s made the smart choice to intentionally walk Corey Seager and got a forceout at home on the next play, but Garcia fought off a tough pitch to bloop one into the outfield that made it 6-1.

The A’s couldn’t string together a comeback this time, though they did get a solo shot from Zack Gelof in the eighth to breathe some life into the team. Unfortunately for them, the resulting rally died without any more runs scoring and the ninth was relatively quiet, with just a lone single left stranded.

Other Games

Seattle Mariners (5-8) 6, Toronto Blue Jays (6-7) 1 (10 innings): A pitchers’ duel between Logan Gilbert and Yusei Kikuchi for most of the game, things erupted in extras when Toronto made the choice to go to Tim Mayza for the 10th. Cal Raleigh greeted him with a homer, and then Mayza walked the next two batters before getting lifted. Mitch White wasn’t able to stop the bleeding, as Ty France and Mitch Haniger slapped home two more runs to make a tightly-contested ballgame seem anything but.