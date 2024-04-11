Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/11/24

Wall Street Journal | Lindsay Adler ($): Pitching injuries have dominated the early narrative of the 2024 season, with Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber just the latest casualties to an injured list that includes Yankees Gerrit Cole and Jonathan Loáisiga. Adler goes deep with Dr. Keith Meister, a Texas surgeon and one of the field leaders in just how pitching damages the elbow. Meister’s development of an internal brace in lieu of Tommy John surgery has already been tried by some major leaguers, and could be the key behind quicker, more predictable recoveries.

TheScore | Travis Sawchik: Despite the publicity, this is actually not a historically notable injury bug among pitchers — it’s pretty much always this bad, every year. That alone is the problem, that it has taken until 2024 for the league, players’ union and media to seriously grapple with the problem. In particular, Sawchik draws attention to an under-reported part of the problem; that just as many MiLB pitchers go under the knife every year, without as much stability as their MLB contemporaries.

New York Post | Zach Braziller: In a twist of good news, Anthony Volpe was bumped up into the leadoff spot for the Yankees last night. Off to just about the best start in baseball, Volpe has always been talked about as a future leadoff hitter, causing chaos on the bases ahead of sluggers like Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. We’ll see how long he’ll stay in that slot, but the fact he was moved up on a night when no regular was given a day off should be a sign of encouragement from the team brass.

Yahoo! Sports: The Yankees appear to have that dawg in them. Alex Verdugo’s quick quip had become something of a rallying cry in the dugout early in the season, with home run celebrations drowned out by barking and the crowd at Yankee Stadium joining in. We’ll see if that attitude continues into the dog days of summer.