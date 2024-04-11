Yankees prospects: Ron Marinaccio earns the save for Scranton

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-3 @ Norfolk Tides
3B Caleb Durbin 0-4, BB, fielding error
CF Everson Periera 0-4, BB, K
DH Jose Rojas 0-2, 3 BB, K
C Luis Torrens 2-5, 2 K
SS Kevin Smith 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K, SB
LF Luis González 1-3, BB, K
1B Jordan Groshans 3-5, 2 RBI
RF Brandon Lockridge 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K
2B Josh VanMeter 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, K
Tanner Tully 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 0 K
Phil Bickford 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Oddanier Mosqueda 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Duane Underwood Jr. 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (win)
Ron Marinaccio 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (save) — Ronny looking OK for Scranton
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Postponed by inclement weather, makeup scheduled for tomorrow April 12, vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed due to “unplayable field conditions” @ Rome Emperors, makeup scheduled for April 14
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 9-2 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
SS George Lombard Jr. 2-3, RBI, 2 BB, K, two throwing errors
2B Roderick Arias 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 K
3B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, K
1B Dylan Jasso 1-2, RBI, BB
CF Willy Montero 0-4, K
DH Gabriel Palencia 1-4, K
RF Tayler Aguilar 1-4, K, SB
C Tomas Frick 1-4, K
LF Daury Arias 0-4
Luis Serna 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HR (loss)
Aaron Nixon 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K
Ocean Gabonia 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K
Hueston Morrill 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Shawn Semmel 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Double by Roderick Arias breaks up the 0-for-6 streak he'd had since last night; advanced to 3B by a Tejeda single and scored on a SF by Jasso. pic.twitter.com/PpKtK4HUfq— John Brophy (@jbrophybaseball) April 10, 2024
