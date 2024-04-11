Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/11/24

All things must come to an end. The Yankees saw their latest winning streak snapped, so they’ll head into their off-day merely with a 10-3 record and having won all four series they’ve played this season. Today’s a travel day, so the next time we see them they’ll be in Cleveland to take on the Guardians. Clarke Schmidt is slated to take the ball tomorrow night, opposing long-time vet Carlos Carrasco.

To start your off-day, get caught up on yesterday’s AL action with Madison’s rundown, and also Jeff’s analysis of Carlos Rodón’s much-needed strong start to the season. Later, John writes the latest chapter in our 1999 Yankees remembrance, and Peter analyzes Luis Gil’s potent fastball.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. Now that you’ve seen two weeks of games, which Yankees starter do you think will have the best 2024 season?

2. Will the Yankees’ streak of winning series continue with this three-game set in Cleveland?