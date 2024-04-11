1999 Yankees Diary, April 11: El Duque flirts with history

On Sunday, April 11, 1999, the Yankees wrapped up their home opener weekend by distributing their World Series rings, honoring one last time the team that had been oh so dominant the season before that. Fresh off of two dominant wins against the visiting Detroit Tigers, they looked to complete the sweep, end the weekend on a high note, and extend their winning streak to five.

They did all that, and much, much more. The offense exploded for double digits for the second time in three days; more importantly, second-year starter Orlando Hernández mowed down the Tigers lineup, not allowing a runner to reach base until the seventh inning.

April 11: Yankees 11, Tigers 2 (box score)

Record: 5-1 (T-1st)

Up against 1997 All-Star Justin Thompson, the New York Yankees offense wasted no time getting to work. Chuck Knoblauch led off the bottom of the first with a double, advancing to third on a passed ball. After Derek Jeter worked a walk, Paul O’Neill lined out to center, bringing Knoblauch home on a sacrifice fly to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

Thompson settled down, working around a Chili Davis single to stem the bleeding there in the first and retiring three straight after walking Jorge Posada to lead off the second. In the bottom of the third, however, the 1999 Yankees showed that the relentless lineup that had powered them to record-setting victories the year prior was still more than capable of battering opponents into submission. Jeter led off with a double, advancing to third when O’Neill grounded out to first. Bernie Williams drove a single into left. A Davis single and a Tino Martinez walk loaded the bases. Posada singled to right to score a run, handing off the baton to Scott Brosius. The third baseman plated Davis on a sacrifice fly.

At this point, Thompson lost the strike zone. He walked the number nine hitter to load the bases, and then Knoblauch to add another run. The Tigers then brought in Felipe Lira. Nothing changed: Jeter worked another bases-loaded walk. O’Neill singled to right and Williams reached on an E4, each bringing home another, before the Tigers finally retired Davis to end the inning. In all, 13 batters had come to the plate, scoring eight runs on five hits, four walks, and one error.

Although the Yankees would add another two runs on a Jeter home run in the fifth, that would prove to be well more than enough thanks to Hernández’s dominance. His final line itself is impressive: one run on two hits, striking out nine, and walking only one in seven innings of work. That line, however, pales in comparison to his actual stuff on the mound. El Duque retired the first 19 batters he faced, finally walking Gregg Jefferies with one out in the top of the seventh to lose the perfect game. Two batters later, future Yankee Tony Clark broke up the no-hit bid by flicking an 0-2 fastball into right for a single. The next batter, Dean Palmer, then ruined the shutout, doubling in Jefferies to cut the deficit to 11-1.

Despite the frustration of losing another shot at perfection (and unaware, of course, of what would happen later that year), the Yankees completed their business rather uneventfully from that point. Dan Naulty made things slightly interesting in the eighth, allowing a solo shot to Bill Haselman and a pair of singles with one out, but he got Jefferies to ground into a double play to end the inning; he followed that up with a clean ninth to secure the win.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Detroit manager Larry Parrish said, “I’m ready to get out of town,” and it’s hard to blame him. All in all, it was a dominant performance for the Yankees, who excelled in all facets of the game (Hernández’s bid for perfection, as they always do, involved multiple nice plays by the defense to keep it alive) to complete their three-game pounding of the scuffling Tigers. It was still early, but the 1999 Yankees were already showing that they were unaffected by championship hangover.

