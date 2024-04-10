Yankees 2, Marlins 5: Third-inning slip-up sinks Stroman, shot at sweep

Four out of four series wins is a helluva start to the season for the Yankees, but I reckon it stings a bit not to complete the sweep against the Marlins, who entered the contest with the worst record in baseball at 1-11. The bats couldn’t get going until it was too late, and even then they couldn’t come through with the big hit despite creating decent traffic, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and leaving 10 men stranded. Marcus Stroman was OK, but a third inning slip-up put the offense in a hole too deep to climb out of, ultimately dropping the series finale, 5-2.

Entering this game, there was a clear blueprint on how to attack the Miami lineup for Stroman. The Marlins’ 50.3-percent ground-ball rate led the majors entering tonight, coming up against the pitcher with the highest ground-ball rate (56.7-percent) among starting pitchers over the last ten years. Indeed, he collected a pair of worm-burners in the first, sandwiched around a strikeout of Jake Burger on a nasty cutter.

Stroman needed a little help from the other team to navigate a leadoff walk of Jesús Sánchez in the second. The right fielder stole second easily, but then took off for third on a Tim Anderson line drive right at Juan Soto, who was able to flip the ball back into the infield for one of the easiest double plays the Yankees will turn all season.

One of the pitfalls of pitching to contact is you can fall victim to the vagaries of balls in play, and some of that came into play in the third inning for Stroman. He issued a leadoff walk to Nick Gordon, whose steal attempt a batter later pulled Gleyber Torres toward the bag for a potential throw, allowing a weak Nick Fortes grounder to dribble through the vacated hole on the right, putting runners on the corners. This was followed by another seeing-eye soft ground ball single by Luis Arraez to plate Gordon for the first run of the contest. After striking out Josh Bell, Stroman grooved an 0-1 cutter to Burger and the former White Sox masher didn’t miss, sending the ball into his team’s bullpen to make it 4-0, Fish.

He managed to dial the command back in to face the minimum in the fourth and fifth, tallying three more strikeouts in the process, but the damage had already been done. Despite the crooked number in the third, there are still elements of Stroman’s start that give encouragement. Obviously the walks were an issue, but his seven strikeouts are a season-high, and 8 of the 10 balls put in play were on the ground. He finished his day having given up four runs on four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in five innings totaling 95 pitches.

Meanwhile, the offense couldn’t muster a hit their first turn through the order against Ryan Weathers. The 24-year-old southpaw was pumping gas, his four-seamer touching 98 mph. This created a wide velocity separation off his sweeper which sat in the low-80s, and that 15-mph gap was too wide for the Yankees to handle, resulting in a lot of weak contact.

They finally got in the hit column in the third, Anthony Volpe and Soto lining a pair of two-out singles up the middle, but an Aaron Judge groundout stranded them in place. Another pair reached in the fourth, Anthony Rizzo lacing a one-out single followed by a Torres walk, but again the Yankees left them stranded. The one saving grace is that the drawn out plate appearances elevated Weathers’ pitch count, and they were into the Miami bullpen after five innings.

At least they managed to avoid the shutout, Giancarlo Stanton clobbering a solo shot to the opposite field in the sixth. It was Stanton’s third home run in the last five games, and also meant that he has now hit a home run against all 30 MLB clubs.

Aaron Boone collected his first ejection of the year in the seventh to protect Alex Verdugo at the plate. Verdugo was less than pleased with a called third strike on a slider well off the plate in the fourth and both he and Boone let their feelings be known. Then in the seventh, the home-plate umpire called another slider off the plate for a strike, and he had a quick trigger for Boone arguing the call from the dugout.

New York cut further into Miami’s lead in eighth facing 2023 reliever fWAR leader Tanner Scott. Volpe drew a leadoff walk and then turned on the afterburners to score from first on a Soto double ripped down the right field line.

Unfortunately, Judge followed with a strikeout and despite a Stanton walk to put a pair on, neither Rizzo nor Torres could deliver, sending this game to the ninth with the Yankees trailing, 4-2.

Dennis Santana entered for the top of the ninth and promptly served up a leadoff single to Tim Anderson and a one-out walk to Gordon. A double steal attempt put Anderson on third, and he’d come around to score on a routine grounder that Volpe short-hopped to first, but all the same it was a ball that Rizzo would say he should have scooped.

Despite heading to the bottom of the ninth with a three run deficit, there was no quit from the Yankees lineup. Jon Berti singled with one out and Volpe and Soto drew a pair of two-out walks to load the bases for Judge. He got a good pitch to hit but his barrel traveled just underneath the middle-in heater and was caught in center well short of the track to scupper the comeback attempt, 5-2.

New York has an offday tomorrow as they travel to Cleveland to start a six-game road trip, with Clarke Schmidt pitching the series opener against Carlos Carrasco. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:10pm ET with YES carrying the broadcast.

