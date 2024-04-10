New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins: Marcus Stroman vs. Ryan Weathers

If you would have told Yankees fans at the time we learned of Gerrit Cole’s injury that the starting rotation would have the third-lowest ERA (2.52) through the first 12 games, I’m not sure how many people would have believed you. However, that’s exactly where things stand after Carlos Rodón’s six strong innings last night, setting New York up for a chance at an 11-2 start and a sweep of the Marlins tonight.

Marcus Stroman is a big reason behind the impressive start of the rotation. He has yet to give up an earned run across his first two starts, each totaling six innings. Should he repeat that feat tonight, he would become just the third pitcher in franchise history to open a season with three consecutive starts of six-plus innings pitched and zero earned runs, and would join Ray Caldwell from 1914 and George Mogridge of 1916. If Stroman can replicate his dominance of the Blue Jays last time out — six scoreless allowing three hits and a walk with six strikeouts — there’s a good chance we’ll be adding a new name to the aforementioned list.

The Marlins acquired Ryan Weathers from the Padres at last year’s trade deadline for Garrett Cooper and Sean Reynolds. His four-seam velocity of 96.3 mph places it in the 89th percentile of big league fastballs and it’s no wonder he throws it almost half the time. He backs it up with a changeup and sweeper, the latter pitch a real weapon through the early going with a 69.2-percent whiff rate. In 15 appearances (12 starts) for the Padres and Marlins last year, Weathers went 1-8 with a 6.55 ERA (65 ERA+), 6.03 FIP, and 43 strikeouts in 57.2 innings.

The Yankees made an intriguing adjustment to a lineup that has stayed encouragingly stable through the first few series, moving Anthony Volpe up to leadoff and Gleyber Torres down to sixth. They had a leadoff conundrum when it was revealed DJ LeMahieu had a fracture in his foot, and they were perhaps too hasty in moving Volpe to leadoff last season, when he finished with the second-lowest qualified OBP after experiencing the same growing pains that more than 99 percent of rookies go through. He looks like an evolved hitter at the plate already and has more than earned this opportunity as he leads the team with a .375 average and 208 wRC+ thanks to mechanical and approach adjustments made over the winter.

The Marlins make three changes to last night’s lineup. Jesús Sánchez replaces Avisaíl García in right field while Nick Fortes spells Christian Bethancourt behind the plate. Nick Gordon comes in to play left field, moving Bryan De La Cruz to DH, Jake Burger to third, and Emmanuel Rivera to the bench.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online stream: Amazon Prime

