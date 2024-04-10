Which Yankees hitter is most in need of a jumpstart?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Yankees are off to a sizzling start in 2024, with a 10-2 record that is the best in MLB in the very early goings. This success has allowed them to build a 2.5-game lead in the AL East over the Red Sox (with the more likely competitors close behind). Team morale is also in a great place, with Juan Soto referring to the group as a “family.”

Not everything is smooth and perfect, though. A few hitters in the lineup are off to slow starts, and some could be considered more concerning than others depending on a number of factors.

For every Anthony Volpe (1.044 OPS), Juan Soto (.978 OPS), and Oswaldo Cabrera (.934), there are regulars like Austin Wells (.430 OPS), Gleyber Torres (.521 OPS), and Alex Verdugo (.703 OPS) who have yet to find a consistent rhythm at the plate. It happens to even the best batters out there; sometimes, it takes a few more plate appearances to get to that point.

In this week’s edition of SB Nation Reacts, we are asking for your opinion on the topic. In your view, who has you most concerned among the Yankees’ struggling stars at the moment?

Is it Torres, who is still homerless after 57 trips to the plate? Is it Wells, with his .130 batting average? Is it still Verdugo, who despite homering yesterday has been a bit boom-or-bust? Alternatively, if you’re not really worried about any of these three, you are absolutely free to select Option D! This is merely a thought exercise, and it is a justified opinion if you want to shrug away the first couple weeks of play.

Take your pick, and join the conversation.