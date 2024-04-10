Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Orioles crash the Red Sox party

The Yankees kept their winning ways going on Tuesday, as Carlos Rodón’s good start allowed them to take the game and series over the Marlins. The victory saw them become the first team to 10 wins — although only by a matter of minutes — and clinched the fourth-straight series win to open the season.

As that was happening, there was plenty of action around baseball, so let’s check in on some of the Yankees’ competition.

Despite it being an emotional day in Boston, as they celebrated the 2004 World Series title and the lives of Tim and Stacy Wakefield at their home opener. However, Baltimore apparently wasn’t in the mood for sentimentality. A one-run, two-hit day from Corbin Burnes, and a steady supply of support from his offense allowed the Orioles to cruise past the Red Sox.

Boston struck first, scoring a run on Tyler O’Neill’s sixth homer of the season. When Triston Casas immediately followed that with a single, it seemed like the Red Sox might be in business, but those would be the only two hits they recorded on the day.

Colton Cowser evened things up with a run-scoring double in the second, for what was the first of his four RBI on the day. In total, eight of the Orioles’ starting nine recorded at least one hit, with Boston helping Baltimore’s cause with a couple errors.

That ended up being plenty enough for Burnes. After the aforementioned Casas single, Burnes retired 19 of the remaining 20 batters he faced on the day. He finished the day with six strikeouts, as the O’s made fairly easy work of the Sox.

Kansas City Royals (7-4) 4, Houston Astros (4-8) 3 (10 innings)

Salvador Perez’s 10th-inning walk-off single complete a comeback win, as the Royals rallied from 3-0 down after four innings.

The Astros seemed in control early, as an RBI from Yainer Diaz and two from Yordan Alvarez had them up three after four innings. To that point, Cristian Javier had also been in control on the mound, allowing just two hits and a walk.

However, things flipped in the fifth, as the Royals came all the way back. Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI triple and a run-scoring Houston error were the highlights as KC evened things up.

After that, the Royals’ bullpen took over, allowing just four hits and no walks over the final five innings of the game. That kept them around long enough to win the game on Perez’s heroics.

Oakland Athletics (4-7) 4, Texas Rangers (6-5) 3

Despite holding a lead for much of the game, the Rangers couldn’t hang onto a win over the A’s, allowing three runs over the final couple frames, including two in the ninth as they were just outs away from victory. Shea Langeliers’ three-home run day snatched the game away from the defending World Series champions as Oakland rallied for a win.

Thank to early RBI from Josh Smith and Jonah Heim, the Rangers led most of the way after a good outing from Nathan Eovaldi. In 5.2 innings, Eovaldi allowed just one run on three hits, while he struck out eight.

His bullpen did not have as good a day, though. Another old friend — David Robertson — couldn’t keep hold of a lead, as he surrendered a game-tying home run to Langeliers, for the second of his hat trick of homers. While Even Carter gave them the lead back in the bottom of the seventh, Texas’ closer — José Leclerc — gave up the final blow.

Tampa Bay Rays (6-6) 6, Los Angeles Angels (6-5) 4

The Angels threatened at the end, putting the tying run on base, but the Rays eventually managed to finish things off to get to .500

LA struck first when Mike Trout hit a two-run homer in the first inning, but Tampa Bay eventually overtook them, scoring two runs in the second and two more in the fourth.

After the first inning homer allowed, Rays’ starter Aaron Civale settled down to put in a solid outing, and their bullpen seemingly kept things on the rails from there. Tampa Bay’s runs in the eighth and ninth innings seemed like they would just be insurance ones, but they ended up being quite important.

Aaron Hicks got a ninth inning rally started, and eventually came around to score, as the Angels got within two run and had the potential go-ahead run at the plate. However, Pete Fairbanks eventually managed to finish things off.

Other Games

Toronto Blue Jays (6-6) 5, Seattle Mariners (4-8) 3: While the Mariners made it a bit of a contest towards the end, Toronto’s performance against George Kirby allowed the Jays to win. Toronto pounded Kirby to the tune of five runs on eight hits in just four innings. Bo Bichette led the way with two RBI on a home run.