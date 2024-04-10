Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/10/24

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Immaculate vibes might be an understatement at this point. Is there any way to just skip the whole free agency thing and just be married forever? As Miller spelled out, Juan Soto has truly enjoyed the roars of Yankee Stadium, not only for him, but his teammates while on the bump. In the homestand, the Yankees have packed crowds every game and No. 22 has delivered with fantastic at-bats time and time again. This is one way to woo Soto to stay here forever.

The Athletic ($) | Staff: So far, the Yankees have been on a fantastic stretch to start the year and look just as formidable as their cross-league opponents in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. Yes, it’s early, but the recipe the Yankees are using right now is sustainable and their best, Aaron Judge, has not been close to himself yet. This team is very good and is getting some post-Opening Day appreciation for it.

Baseball Prospectus | Tim Jackson: This one isn’t Yankees-centric, rather, it is just great reading for early-season baseball. The first month is exactly when you get the chance to see what fun games in spring training actually held over into games that mattered. Monitoring those can be a tough job, but Jackson has you covered. As the season progresses, it’s nice to know what guys are the same as last year or looking to switch things up and make some concrete improvements.