It is love at first homestand for Juan Soto and Yankees fans

Have you ever received seemingly life-altering good news, and when it actually materializes, it doesn’t bring the happiness you anticipated? Perhaps you landed your dream job, only to realize that it’s still a job. Or perhaps the the crush who you finally get to date has a hidden crazy dealbreaker, like that they believe that Derek Jeter was an overrated defensive shortstop because of his below-average defensive metrics (which, honestly, are incredibly flawed!).

Well, in the world of sports fandom, the equivalent of life-altering news is trading for a talent like Juan Soto, even for one year. And guess what? Despite our natural pessimism as New York fans, there is plenty of happiness surrounding our new star and an absence of major red flags.

First and foremost, to win over Yankee fans, he has had a hot start at the plate with multiple signature moments. In his first 11 games, he has slashed .357/.462/.548. He even flashed some defense, the most questioned part of his game, in his Yankee debut by throwing out a potential tying run in the ninth inning to help secure a 5-4 Opening Day win.

Although the home opener was ultimately anti-climatic, Soto made a memorable impression with his new friends in the right-field bleachers. With an amped-up crowd, flying Dominican flags, Soto taking in his first Yankees roll call with a theatrical bow is what I will remember from this game.

Each game the relationship between the crowd and Soto appears to strengthen. This past Monday, in a viral video, he managed to sneak in an autograph signing while waiting for the delayed first pitch of the game. He timed his signing just right, turning around to see Nestor Cortes getting into his first windup.

Soto signs for a fan! What a guy

If you’ve ever sat in the right-field bleachers, as I frequently did growing up, you’ll often observe right fielders attempting to ignore the chaos unfolding above them in section 203. Nick Swisher was the exception rather than the rule. What sets Soto apart from other stars is that he doesn’t try to act cool or pretend that playing at Yankee Stadium is old hat for him. As fans, we are eagerly looking for any signs that our star players love us back. Yet, seeing Soto’s playfulness with fans feels like an authentic relationship is developing.

Soto responds to admittedly leading questions about Yankee fans with high praise. When asked if the crowd at Yankee Stadium during the first few games was better than he expected, Soto agreed. “They’ve been showing love every day, and it’s been amazing. Day in, day out, and throughout the entire game. That’s pretty dope.”

Soto also has not been coy about his excitement about playing in New York City with his marketing choices. He stepped foot on the field on Opening Day with these vibrant cleats on his feet.

Juan Soto's New York-themed cleats for his Bronx debut are next level



Juan Soto's New York-themed cleats for his Bronx debut are next level

Featuring everything from nods to Times Square and the Brooklyn Bridge -- they even have blue light-up laces

His walk-up song for his first at-bat was Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind.” Not the most creative selection, but it was another nod to his excitement about his new home, sparking memories of the 2009 World Series run as well.

“I was trying to find something to get the crowd going,” Soto said after the game regarding his song choice.

Soto exudes a special type of swagger and overt confidence that differs from the traditional buttoned-up Yankee brand. When the team initially traded for him, I was unsure how things like the Soto Shuffle, for example, would be received by the more traditional-minded fans. It may not be universal, but it is nice to see a player from the younger-school thought of “let the kids play” generation be embraced by Yankee fans. Not shockingly, success on the field trumps personal taste in how player’s express themselves, but it seems like there is an appreciation for both his talent and the in-game personality.

In an Athletic profile by Britt Ghiroli, she illustrated the sharp contrast between when he arrived in San Diego compared to New York. In 2021, after the Nationals leaked that Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension to stay in D.C. before trading him to San Diego, Soto developed trust issues with his new organization. It showed with his slumping performance on the field, especially in the second-half of 2022, and he also became distant with the organization, per Ghiroli’s report. Team officials struggled how to best connect with the star, and were ultimately unsuccessful.

The Yankees, certainly being aware of his trust issues following his early lessons on the harsh realities of the business side of baseball, showed confidence in their organizational culture that they could impress him enough to stick around for the long term. Now, much like Judge’s free agent year in 2022, Yankee fans are understandably trying to dissect every Soto quote, smile with a teammate, and poorly-timed autograph in relation to his desire to re-sign with the team this offseason.

Part of what draws us to sports is the drama both on and off the field. The storyline of “can our city and fan base win over the heart of this superstar?” is fun drama. However, it is important to be mindful that there is a possibility that he adores his season as a Yankee, but still pursues the best contract available this offseason. He was happy, loved, and revered during his time with the Nationals, and he still turned down an opportunity to extend, rightly so in terms of maximizing both his value and the ceiling for position-player superstars who may follow him in free agency one day. Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, has a close relationship with him, and they’ve met an estimated 50 times to discuss his future, as revealed in The Athletic’s profile. Even the most hopelessly romantic fan should not anticipate any hometown discounts.

Every baseball fan knows that Soto possesses generational talent. We witnessed him emerge as a star during the Nationals’ championship run, where the just-turned 21-year-old smashed three home runs in the World Series. What might have been overlooked by fans primarily focused on the Yankees is the unique gravitational pull that Soto exerts.

It doesn’t take an expert to see Soto’s stardom simply from the way he conducts himself in the batter’s box. A savant with the strike zone, he asserts his dominance with both opposing pitchers and home-plate umpires. His presence in significant moments is palpable, as is his showmanship and the earned confidence he exudes.

If indeed this is a one-year partnership, we must try to appreciate Juan Soto to the fullest extent this season.