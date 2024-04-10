Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/10/24

The Yankees are now off to a 10-2 start! Sure, this Marlins team they’ve been playing mostly stinks, but they’re taking care of business and that’s all you can ask. The three previous Yankees teams to start 10-2 (1922, 1949, 2003) all won the American League pennant. How about a repeat, and then a little extra flavor like what ‘49 added?

Today on the site, Andrés will revisit Oswaldo Cabrera’s start to 2024 now that he’s a little less scorching and Matt will hit you with both the Rivalry Roundup and the 1999 Yankees Diary for April 10th. Later on, Matt will complete his hat trick by remembering a completely forgotten “hero” of some sorts from ‘70s Yankees history, and David will discuss how Juan Soto is blending in with the New York crowd that loves him already.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports Florida

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. What are your initial thoughts on the Orioles promoting MLB’s top prospect, Jackson Holliday?

2. Which other team’s start — positive or negative — has surprised you the most in the early goings?