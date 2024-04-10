Yankees prospects: Scranton sends off Jackson Holliday with loss

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-2 @ Norfolk Tides (farewell, Jackson Holliday)

CF Caleb Durbin 2-4, 2B — first pro game in center, interesting that he’s getting a look there

DH Everson Pereira 2-4, HR, 4 RBI — 106.1 mph, 387 feet on dinger, third in nine games

1B Carlos Narvaez 0-3, BB, K

LF Jose Rojas 0-4, K

LF Brandon Lockridge 0-0

C Luis Torrens 0-4, 2 K

2B Kevin Smith 0-4, 3 K

RF Luis González 1-3, BB, K, SB

SS Jeter Downs 0-3, GIDP

3B Josh VanMeter 1-3, RBI, K

Edgar Barclay 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, HR (win) — 18 swings and misses; gave up double to Holliday but otherwise, Scranton pitchers held him to a 1-for-4

Cody Morris 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Yerry De Los Santos 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 K

Anthony Misiewicz 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)

Pereira Pop



No. 6 @Yankees prospect Everson Pereira makes it a 4-RBI night with a two-run blast to right. #EverythingMajor pic.twitter.com/sMOPpSc4RQ — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 10, 2024

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 2-8 @ New Hampshire Fisher Cats

C Ben Rice 0-3, 2 BB, 3 K, SB, passed ball

DH Agustin Ramirez 1-4, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K — broke up no-hitter in the fifth

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, 2 K

RF Elijah Dunham 0-3, BB, 2 K

RF Aaron Palensky 0-0

SS Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 2B, 2 K

CF Grant Richardson 0-4, 3 K, fielding error

LF Jared Wegner 0-3, BB, K, SB

2B Anthony Seigler 1-3, BB, SB

3B Max Burt 0-3, 3 K, HBP

Blane Abeyta 4 IP, 9 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 3 K (loss)

Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, WP

Luis Velasquez 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, HR, WP

No hit shutout meet red hot Agustin Ramirez pic.twitter.com/2fLuFLiUDB — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 10, 2024

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed due to “unplayable field conditions” @ Rome Emperors

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 2-6 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

SS George Lombard Jr. 0-1, 3 BB, K, HBP, CS (picked off) — stayed in after HBP

2B Roderick Arias 0-5, 5 K — yeah that’ll be an OOF

DH Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, BB, K, CS

LF Coby Morales 0-3, BB, RBI, 2 K

1B Dylan Jasso 3-4, RBI — lone multi-hit game here

CF Jackson Castillo 1-4, 2B, K

RF Willy Montero 0-4, K

C Edinson Duran 1-4, 2 K

3B Brenny Escanio 1-4, K, 2 throwing errors

Gabriel Barbosa 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, WP (loss) — Geoffrey Rush better

Osiel Rodriguez 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Steven Fulgencio 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, WP, balk