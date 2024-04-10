Yankees prospects: Scranton sends off Jackson Holliday with loss

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-2 @ Norfolk Tides (farewell, Jackson Holliday)
CF Caleb Durbin 2-4, 2B — first pro game in center, interesting that he’s getting a look there
DH Everson Pereira 2-4, HR, 4 RBI — 106.1 mph, 387 feet on dinger, third in nine games
1B Carlos Narvaez 0-3, BB, K
LF Jose Rojas 0-4, K
LF Brandon Lockridge 0-0
C Luis Torrens 0-4, 2 K
2B Kevin Smith 0-4, 3 K
RF Luis González 1-3, BB, K, SB
SS Jeter Downs 0-3, GIDP
3B Josh VanMeter 1-3, RBI, K
Edgar Barclay 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, HR (win) — 18 swings and misses; gave up double to Holliday but otherwise, Scranton pitchers held him to a 1-for-4
Cody Morris 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Yerry De Los Santos 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 K
Anthony Misiewicz 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 2-8 @ New Hampshire Fisher Cats
C Ben Rice 0-3, 2 BB, 3 K, SB, passed ball
DH Agustin Ramirez 1-4, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K — broke up no-hitter in the fifth
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, 2 K
RF Elijah Dunham 0-3, BB, 2 K
RF Aaron Palensky 0-0
SS Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 2B, 2 K
CF Grant Richardson 0-4, 3 K, fielding error
LF Jared Wegner 0-3, BB, K, SB
2B Anthony Seigler 1-3, BB, SB
3B Max Burt 0-3, 3 K, HBP
Blane Abeyta 4 IP, 9 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 3 K (loss)
Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, WP
Luis Velasquez 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, HR, WP
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed due to “unplayable field conditions” @ Rome Emperors
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 2-6 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
SS George Lombard Jr. 0-1, 3 BB, K, HBP, CS (picked off) — stayed in after HBP
2B Roderick Arias 0-5, 5 K — yeah that’ll be an OOF
DH Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, BB, K, CS
LF Coby Morales 0-3, BB, RBI, 2 K
1B Dylan Jasso 3-4, RBI — lone multi-hit game here
CF Jackson Castillo 1-4, 2B, K
RF Willy Montero 0-4, K
C Edinson Duran 1-4, 2 K
3B Brenny Escanio 1-4, K, 2 throwing errors
Gabriel Barbosa 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, WP (loss) — Geoffrey Rush better
Osiel Rodriguez 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Steven Fulgencio 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, WP, balk
