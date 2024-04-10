1999 Yankees Diary, April 10: Clemens shines in home debut

Roger Clemens was by no means bad in his Yankees debut on Opening Day 1999. While the Yankees ended up taking the loss, Clemens put in a solid 6.1 innings, striking out eight in what ended as a no-decision for him.

In his second start of the season, Clemens looked much more like the two-time reigning Cy Young winner and all-time great that he was. On April 10th, Clemens showed what was ahead in terms of high points in pinstripes, as he shut down the Tigers.

April 10: Yankees 5, Tigers 0 (box score)

Record: 4-1 (1.0 GB)

While the Yankees dropped Opening Day, they had bounced back in good fashion, winning the next three, including their home opener the previous day against the Tigers. Now, they were set to hand the ball to Clemens to make his first home start at Yankee Stadium.

As would become tradition, Clemens began his day by going out to Monument Park and rubbing the Babe Ruth plaque for good luck.

When he got to the mound, Clemens proceeded to retire 18 of the first 20 batters he faced. The lone exceptions came on two doubles from Bobby Higginson in the second and fifth innings. In each case, he worked around them without much trouble.

The Rocket was then given some run support as well. Chili Davis, fresh off a grand slam the day before, stayed hot. He took Tigers starter Brian Moehler deep with a second-inning home run to give the Yankees the early lead. In the fifth inning, Scott Brosius hit a long ball of his own to double the advantage.

The first real trouble Clemens got in came in the seventh inning. Damion Easley led off the frame with a double, and a couple batters later, Higginson reached base for a third time when he drew a walk. However, Clemens then needed to just three pitches to strike out Frank Catalanotto to get out of the inning and record his eighth and final K of the day.

The Yankees’ offense then finally put some real breathing room in between them and Detroit in the bottom of the seventh. With two runners on, Derek Jeter split the Tigers’ outfielders in left-center. Both runners scored as Jeter raced all the way around to third with a triple. A couple batters later, Bernie Williams singled for his third hit of the day, plating Jeter.

Clemens came back out for the eighth and got a couple outs, including current Yankee bench coach Brad Ausmus, but also issued a couple walks, ending his day. In 7.2 innings, Clemens allowed no runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out eight on the day, three of which were now-MLBPA president Tony Clark, who golden sombrero-ed for the day.

Jeff Nelson replaced him, retiring Easley to strand a couple runners. Don Zimmer and the interim Yankee staff stuck with Nelson for the ninth inning, and he quickly retired the side, sealing a 5-0 Yankees’ win. It also sealed Clemens’ first win as a member of the Yankees.

When the Yankees paid the hard bargain to acquire Clemens, including sending away David Wells after his perfect game season, it was performances like April 10, 1999 that they had in mind.

