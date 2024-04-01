New York Yankees @ Arizona Diamondbacks: Luis Gil vs. Ryne Nelson

Have we all come down from that four-day high? What a way to open 2024. Fresh off a four-game sweep (!!) of eternal nemesis Houston, the Yankees kick off a three-game set with Arizona at Chase Field. Can they keep the good vibes rolling?

Luis Gil gets the ball to start tonight, in his first MLB appearance since May 12, 2022. Gil missed a season-plus after undergoing dreaded Tommy John surgery but claimed the fifth starter job with a brilliant 2024 spring training. In 15.2 spring stanzas, he whiffed 23 opposing batters. His walk rate was a tad high (six free passes) though down considerably from his MLB career rate (21 in 33.1 innings).

In Gil’s first prolonged Show stint in ’21, he relied heavily on his four-seam fastball, throwing it just over half the time. His slider, thrown in the mid-80s, was his secondary pitch, with Gil tossing it 39 percent of the time. A changeup that featured very little difference in velocity from his heater (average 92 mph vs. 96 mph) was his third pitch.

For the Diamondbacks, 26-year-old righty Ryne Nelson takes the mound tonight. Selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Nelson had a rough first full season in the bigs last year. In 29 games (27 starts), he pitched to a 5.31 ERA (82 ERA+) in 144 innings. Perhaps tellingly, Arizona elected to use bullpen games in October rather than deploying Nelson as their nominal fourth starter, though he did throw 5.1 shutout innings against the Rangers in World Series play. Barring an adjustment from last year, the Yanks will be able to put the ball in play against Nelson, who struck out only 96 batters.

Nelson throws five pitches, with his mid-90s fastball his primary offering (55 percent of the time). Against right-handed batters though, he is basically a three-pitch pitcher, rarely throwing either his curveball or his changeup to righties. Unfortunately for him last year, opposing hitters feasted on his four-seamer. Batters hit to the tune of a .308 average and .553 slugging percentage against Nelson’s primary pitch.

At the plate, the Diamondbacks feature some impressive young talent. 2023 NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll obviously leads the way. But he’s not the only one. Catcher Gabriel Moreno is in the process of living up to his prospect hype early in his career (much to the chagrin of diehard Blue Jays fans), accruing 5.0 rWAR in his first 139 games. Meanwhile, NL Player of the Week Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. looms in the middle of Arizona’s lineup.

The Yankee lineup tonight is anchored by Gurriel’s Player of the Week counterpart in the AL, Juan Soto, whose pinstriped tenure has started better than all but the most optimistic dreamer could have hoped. But he’s far from the only Bronx Bomber off to a great start. Oswaldo Cabrera had a fantastic series in Houston and Anthony Volpe was off to an excellent start before a stomach bug felled him for the series finale versus the Astros. Imagine if Torres and Judge get hot.

New York has a tough early schedule, and that was the case before Gerrit Cole went down for at least the first couple months of the campaign. Let’s keep stacking wins against quality teams. That challenge continues tonight.

How to watch

Location: Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ

First pitch: 9:40 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Arizona Diamondbacks

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Phoenix 620, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.