What will Juan Soto hit in 2024?

Blockbuster offseason addition Juan Soto did not hesitate proving his worth to Yankees fans during the first regular season series with his new team. It may have been an abbreviated week due to the timing of Opening Day, but all the same, Soto won AL Player of the Week honors for his .529 performance (9-for-17) across the stunning four-game sweep of the Astros in Houston.

Is it too soon to jump to conclusions about how Soto will hit for the entirety of 2024? Absolutely! But because we like to have fun around here when we can, we want to know what you think Soto’s batting average will look at the end of this season, and if a batting title could possibly be in store for the 25-year-old superstar. Just because it’s a traditional stat does not mean it’s lame to consider. After all, we were certainly connoisseurs of DJ LeMahieu’s approach at the plate from 2019-20.

Now, is it fair to say that Soto’s more of an OBP-focused guy than a pure, Luis Arraez-esque hit-hunter? Sure. In fact, Soto’s batting average sat at .259 between 2022-23. That being said, he spent most of that time at Petco Park, which is not exactly known for its offensive tendencies, and from 2020-21, he hit .322 in 198 games while excelling for the Nationals. During that stretch, he won the 2020 NL batting crown for hitting .351 in the COVID-shortened season. The capacity is in there for something special!

So vote in the poll and let us know what you think!

PS: We know we owe poll results from last week’s survey. They’re a little delayed, but they’ll be out tomorrow!