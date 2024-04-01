Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees got everything they could’ve asked for in their opening series — a dominating performance from Juan Soto, an emergent next-man-up in Oswaldo Cabrera hitting some clutch home runs, four starters that did enough to keep the team in each game and then a lockdown bullpen throughout. It wasn’t a totally dominating series, as they had to comeback in each of the first three games and needed late theatrics in all of them, but it was about as satisfying a way to open the season as you could draw up.

Naturally, there’s a lot already on people’s minds from this one result. Some of it is an overreaction, and others may yet be true but we’ll need to see things play out more to say for sure. Still, opening weekend is a deserving time to get some hot takes out, so lay them on the table. Is this the year that the Yankees’ curse against the Astros is lifted? Will Soto rocket himself to the top of MVP discussions? Should we be concerned that Aaron Judge looked sluggish at the plate so far? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send ‘em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of April 4th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.