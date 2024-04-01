Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/1/24

This is no April Fool’s joke — the Yankees opened their season with a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros on the road. For all the worries that spring training gave them, the start of the year has been excellent both in results and in exorcising some personal demons. They’ve got another tall task right out of the gate with a trip to Arizona and the defending NL champions, but as long as Juan Soto keeps hitting like he has anything is possible.

Speaking of the Diamondbacks, Peter starts us off today with a series preview of how the D-Backs and Yanks line up in their rotations. After that Jake goes over the action from around the league last night, Smith reveals part two of his series on whether the Yankees are good at player development, and Nick Sarnelli reflects on some of the outstanding defensive gems that came out of the Houston series. Later on, Peter returns to release the latest Brian Cashman poll and then I’ll be back to open up the mailbag for more of your questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network,

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which of the currently-cold bats do you think will ignite in Arizona?

2. How will Luis Gil’s first game back post-Tommy John go?