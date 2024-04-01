Yankees prospects: Bullpen game burns up late for Scranton

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-4 at Buffalo Bisons
RF Luis González 1-5, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 3 K
DH Caleb Durbin 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 SB
1B Carlos Narvaez 0-4, 1 BB, 1 K
CF Everson Pereira 1-4, 1 K
2B Kevin Smith 0-4, 2 K, two fielding errors
3B Jordan Groshans 2-4, 1 2B, 1 CS
SS Jeter Downs 1-3, 1 R
C Josh Breaux 1-4, 1 K
LF Brandon Lockridge 2-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB — strong start for one of last year’s rising prospects
Cody Morris 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 K — opener did his job
Oddanier Mosqueda 0.2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Yorlin Calderon 3.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR (blown save)
Clayton Andrews 1.2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K (loss, hold)
Dennis Santana 0.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H (blown save)
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Season begins Friday, April 5th
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season begins Friday, April 5th
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season begins Friday, April 5th
