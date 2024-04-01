What five defensive plays can foreshadow for the Yankees’ 2024 season

As far as opening weekends go, this one was about as ideal as it gets for the Yankees. There are so many storylines to follow, so many iconic moments to hold on to, that so many important plays will inevitably become consumed in the gaping maw that is the 162-game major league season. In particular, we should keep the defensive plays in the forefront of our collective consciousness. The improvement on the offensive part of the game was thankfully obvious in this series, but if we forget Nestor’s sliding tag on Thursday’s game, or the double play turned in the ninth on Friday, or the snag by John Berti on Sunday, then we will do ourselves a massive disservice.

Not only were these were critical plays that changed the outcomes of the games, they were so fun to watch that they escape rote analytical analysis. I don’t need to go to Baseball Savant to tell you what you already know. Were there defensive miscues? Sure — I would not love it if Oswaldo was forced to play short for any extended period of time, and the two-error inning in Saturday’s game could have easily handed the game to Houston. However, the vibes have completely shifted, and the defense this series was a major reason why. Here were a few plays that not only defined the series, but, in their own way, may augur an unforgettable 2024.

Nestor Dive

There have been so many fun moments since then, it’s hard to remember that the Yankees were losing to Houston after Nestor had a tough first two innings. To put this play into context, the Yankees had just rallied to make it a one-run ball game in their half of the inning. Yordan Alvarez has more than enough pop to single-handedly halt momentum shifting towards the Yankees and extending Houston’s lead. Instead, Nestor got on his horse and hustled to get the out on the bag. Of course, Nestor is no stranger to unorthodox methods of covering first, but this play showed Nestor was confident after what could have been a disastrous start to his 2024. Did this play save a run or change the win probability? No, but it was a good indicator of what was in store for this series. The Yankees need Nestor to be confident while having fun in order to get the most from him in 2024.

Verdugo Tracking Catch

Baseball is full of stock phrases commentators use to describe common situations in a game. “He made that play look easier than it is” is an apt one here, but there were few plays in the outfield where it made sense last year. Verdugo took an excellent route to track this one down and save a run. Even though this specific ball had a .350 xBA, this is simply a play that does not get made by Jake Bauers. This play accentuates the differences between last year’s outfield defense and this year’s defense.

Soto’s Defense

The Yankees might have gotten more than they bargained for with Juan Soto. Every metric, plus the eye test, says he is a bad defensive outfielder. And that was acceptable, due to him being a future Hall of Famer in his age 25 season. However, Soto made his mark not only on the offensive side in this series, but also with his arm and his glove. He gunned down Mauricio Doubón at the plate to save the game on Opening Day (although the send by Astros third base coach Gary Pettis was questionable, and the throw was up the line and required a great tag by Jose Trevino).

Soto made this sliding catch on Friday with two runners on, too. Part of the tradeoff with acquiring Soto was accepting mediocre to bad defense in right field, especially since Soto would move Aaron Judge out of right and into center, where he grades out worse defensively. However, if Soto can continue to make plays like this against teams like Houston and in clutch situations, he could surpass even the loftiest expectations heaped upon him.

Berti Diving Stop

The Yankees just had one of those weekends where even the new guy is making spectacular plays in his first game. With two on, no outs in the bottom of the ninth and Altuve walking up to the plate, it seemed a fait accompli that the Astros would score. Sure enough, Altuve ripped a ball down the line, but Jon Berti was there to make a diving stop and save the game. I still think DJ LeMahieu can be average to good defensively at third, but I’m really not sure he snares that one. In any case, this play shows a type of player the Yankees sorely needed (a versatile veteran who can play multiple infield position) succeeding in the scenario that created the need in the first place. The Yankees successfully filling holes like “backup infielder” is a positive sign for 2024 and a breath of fresh air from recent years.

Verdugo Sliding Catch

To cap off a glorious weekend, Alex Verdugo saved the game on Sunday with this dazzling diving catch in left, robbing Kyle Tucker of a guaranteed game-tying (and probably walk-off) hit. Given the recent history of Yankees-Astros, it would seem like a foregone conclusion that Houston would walk it off here. But given the past three games, it seems obvious Verdugo would make this catch. He had a handful of near-catches this entire series, but on this play, just a couple of batters after the Berti stop, he would not be denied. In hindsight, it seems clear Verdugo would make that catch the entire way. Of course the Yankees will come back with timely hitting. Of course they will hold the lead by making clutch plays. Of course they will absolutely demoralize their opponents. This is how watching the New York Yankees is supposed to feel, and damn, does it feel good.