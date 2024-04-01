Yankees March Approval Poll: Brian Cashman

The Yankees exorcised some of their 2022 ALCS demons by sweeping the Astros in four games in their own building on Opening Day weekend. The first three games were comeback victories, the offense showing impressive discipline in late-game plate appearances. With that, we bring back our first regular season installation of the Brian Cashman GM approval poll.

Before we turn our attention to the team’s progress in March, we ought to look back on Cashman’s approval rating among fans earlier this year. This monthly series took a hiatus in January as apart from signing Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million pact, the team largely sat idle after pulling off the blockbuster for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. All the same, Cashman has seen a nice bump in his ratings relative to approvals in the single-digits and teens from the All-Star break through the end of the calendar year — the additions of Soto, Grisham, Stroman, and Alex Verdugo boosted the GM’s approval to 32 percent for the month of February.

All discussions about the immaculate 4-0 start to the season begin with Soto. He tied a franchise record by reaching base 12 times in his first 20 plate appearances, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him break numerous Yankees debut season records by the time the year is up. More importantly, his hits have come at the biggest points of the game, first the go-ahead home run on Saturday followed by the game-winning RBI single in the ninth yesterday. It all adds up to a .500/.600/.833 triple slash line and 299 wRC+ after one series of play.

Perhaps just as important as his contributions on the field has been his guidance of fellow series hero Oswaldo Cabrera, who made a point of watching everything Soto does pregame and integrating it into his own approach. It paid off, with Cabrera launching the game-tying home run on Opening Day and on Saturday, sandwiched around a four-hit night on Friday. His contributions have been invaluable with DJ LeMahieu absent with a non-displaced fracture in his right foot.

Stroman was the other marquee signing of the winter and he looks as advertised, holding the Astros to three unearned runs as the infield defense finds their footing on days when he starts. Just like Soto, Stroman brings just as much value off the field, taking Clarke Schmidt under his wing to help the young starter master the sinker. So far it is paying off, with Schmidt gaining two mph of velocity over the spring and looking solid in his season debut.

Along with the flashier additions, the reinforcements Cashman has made around the margins of the roster cannot be overlooked. Verdugo and Grisham drastically raise the floor of what was one of the worst outfields in the majors last year, with Verdugo already pulling off some run-saving diving catches and Grisham providing the Yankees the ability to give Aaron Judge a rest in center. Jon Berti was brought in as extra LeMahieu insurance and he had an RBI single and a game-saving diving stop at third in his Yankees debut.

After losing much of last year’s relief corps to the Soto trade or free agency, Cashman pulled off a handful of shrewd moves, trading for a pair of Dodgers lefties in Caleb Ferguson and Victor González as well as signing non-roster invitee Nick Burdi out of camp. The bullpen has yet to give up a run in 15.1 innings of work.

That being said, there is still plenty to question about the team’s roster decision making. When Gerrit Cole went down for the first 10-12 weeks of the regular season with nerve inflammation in his pitching elbow, the team opted to move everyone else up a spot in the rotation and hold a spring fifth starter competition rather than add an impact starter via trade or free agency. It stung to watch Blake Snell sign for two years and $62 million with the Giants and even more so Jordan Montgomery for just one year at $25 million with the Diamondbacks. It was agonizing to learn about the relative modest trade packages required to land Corbin Burnes in Baltimore and Dylan Cease in San Diego.

Zooming in on the collapse of the markets for Scott Boras clients, one cannot help but feel the Yankees missed a golden opportunity to sign impact guys for pennies on the dollar. Snell, Montgomery, Cody Bellinger, and Matt Chapman all could have positively impacted the roster, 20-20 hindsight revealing just how much the Yankees could use them given the Cole and LeMahieu injuries and lingering unease over Judge roaming center field full time.

That brings us to today’s task. Do you approve of the job Brian Cashman has done through the end of March? The polarizing GM certainly elicits stronger feelings than can be captured in a one-word response — you may feel a question such as the one being posed requires more nuance, greater elaboration, or a wider selection of options than just a “yes” or a “no,” however for the sake of this exercise, a binary question works best.

Please vote in the poll below and let us know! We’ll revisit the results in a month.