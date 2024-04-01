Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/1/24

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees just swept the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Once again, like he did all weekend, All-Star outfielder Juan Soto was crucial in Sunday’s victory, notching the go-ahead hit in the top of the ninth. His new teammate, Alex Verdugo, praised him and the spirit of the team as a whole.

“ … He’s a dawg. Just put it like that, he’s a dawg, bro. I can’t say [anything] else. We’re dawgs out here,” he said.

Soto is hitting .529 (9-for-17) with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three walks in his first weekend as a Yankee. Not bad at all. These Yankees appear to be “dawgs” indeed.

Associated Press: The red-hot Yankees made a trade on Sunday. They are sending cash considerations to the Chicago White Sox to acquire right-handed pitcher Jake Cousins, who is expected to add depth to the bullpen corps down in Triple-A.

The 29-year-old Cousins posted a 4.82 ERA in 9.1 innings with the Milwaukee Brewers last season, and had a 6.35 mark between Triple-A Nashville, the ACL Brewers and Triple-A Sugar Land (the Houston Astros’ affiliate). He had a solid spring with the Sox, with a 1.29 ERA in seven innings, and owns a 3.08 career ERA in MLB in 52.2 frames. Check out John’s quick hit on the trade for more.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who spent the offseason working on an ideal bat path and was off to a marvelous start of the season, was unavailable on Sunday as his team swept the Astros. Volpe, as it happened with others who went to Mexico City to play the exhibition games, was dealing with an upset stomach. Oswaldo Cabrera replaced him at shortstop on Sunday, and Jon Berti was at the hot corner.

Volpe is hitting .400/.571/.800 in three games, with a double, two RBI, four walks and a homer. He will likely be back in the lineup in a day or two.

MLB Trade Rumors | Leo Morgenstern: The Yankees are among a group of eight teams that scouted Japanese phenom Rōki Sasaki’s last start in the NPB. The New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and St. Louis Cardinals all reportedly sent scouts to the game, too. Even though Bob Nightengale reported that several GMs are under the impression that Sasaki will sign with the Dodgers during the upcoming offseason, the Yankees are doing their due diligence on a generational pitching talent who owns a career 2.00 ERA in Japan.

The Ringer | Hannah Keyser: The designated hitter has been “universal” for a couple of years. It is supposed to be the home of sluggers, or mashers: that was the case, at least, during the peak of the steroid era. However, finding a good DH is not as easy as you might think. The wRC+ for the DH position in 2022 was just 101, merely league-average offensive performance and worse than other positions such as first base (111 wRC+), third base (105 wRC+), right field (102 wRC+), and left field (106 wRC+).

Lots of factors might be contributing to the current league-wide level of the DH spot. Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees’ DH most nights, explains that DHing is not as easy as people think. “It’s easier to stay in the game when you’re on defense. When you’re DHing, there’s a skill to staying locked into one side of the ball,” he told Keyser. As the article details, it’s a thought process shared by many players.