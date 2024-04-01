Podument Park Ep. 26: Long live the Juan Soto Era

What a thrilling start for the Yankees and what a way for Juan Soto to get started for his new team! A four-game sweep of the Astros at Minute Maid Park is something no one could have predicted and yet that’s what just happened. It probably doesn’t happen if the Yankees don’t get Juan Soto, but they did and he is a Yankee and never has “Give him a blank check, Hal” been more appropriate. Juan Soto belongs in pinstripes.

With the first series of the 2024 season under our belts, Podument Park is back to recap an exciting opening weekend for the Bombers. The starting rotation was more than commendable considering the absence of Gerrit Cole and the bullpen was mostly lights-out. The Yankees came from behind to win the first three games and didn’t lose their composure after letting the Astros tie it up in the finale. It’s quite early, but this year’s squad has a whole different feel to them.

While most of the conversation revolved around Soto and the overall series, Oswaldo Cabrera’s great start to the year did not go unrecognized. We also discussed the two moves the Yankees made to shore up their pitching depth (welcome to Jake Cousins, actual cousin of Kirk Cousins) and previewed the upcoming week of games before handing out our first actual Yankee and Manfred awards of the 2024 season to close out this week’s episode.

