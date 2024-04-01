Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Jays rout Rays, Angels salvage one in Baltimore

What a weekend of baseball! The Yankees secured one of the most thrilling regular season series victories in recent memory, starting off the 2024 season in style. More broadly, it was great to have Major League Baseball back across the country, with fun games and interesting storylines abound all throughout the league.

As the Yankees were sweeping away the Astros, the rest of their AL rivals were in action. Let’s go through what you may have missed on Sunday.

Los Angeles Angels (1-2) 4, Baltimore Orioles (2-1) 1

Angels fans don’t have a ton to look forward to this year, with a moribund roster and a barren farm system to go with it. They best they can really root for is for the young talent that’s already in the bigs to progress, with Reid Detmers representing one of their best hopes in the rotation.

Detmers showed very well, tossing five innings of one-run ball to salvage the final game in Baltimore. He dealt with some wildness, walking in a run in the second inning, but otherwise was sharp, yielding two hits and striking out seven.

The Angels quickly built a lead for Detmers, with Taylor Ward smashing a two-run homer in the first. They tacked on two more in the second to take a 4-0 lead. The Orioles scored one in the second on a Detmers walk, but went hitless from then until the seventh. José Soriano took over for Detmers, and interestingly Ron Washington let him go for three innings of relief.

Tyler Wells started for Baltimore, and though he settled down nicely after the early trouble, he was saddled with the loss after giving up four runs over six innings.

A day after getting shut down by Zack Littell and Co., the Blue Jays lineup came to play. Toronto took Tampa’s opener/follower combo of Shawn Armstrong and Tyler Alexander to task to secure a split of the four-game set.

Justin Turner led the way, hitting a home run and driving in four in a three-hit effort. Davis Schneider also went deep, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa went two-for-three. The Jays offensive assault was consistent, as they put up multi-run innings four times over the first seven frames.

The Rays could do little to answer against Kevin Gausman, who turned in a short but effective start. The righty allowed two baserunners over 4.1 innings of work, yielding one run and striking out six. His only blemish was a solo homer from Randy Arozarena, his second of the series. Mitch White pitched three no-hit innings of relief behind Gausman to earn the win as Toronto cruised.

After a pair of frustrating losses to start the season, the Cubs looked as though they might be headed toward a similar fate Sunday. They blew 3-0 and 5-2 leads, with the Rangers rallying back in the middle innings. But a late meltdown from the Texas bullpen allowed Chicago to escape with a win.

With the game tied at five in the ninth, the Rangers turned to José Leclerc, and disaster struck. Two walks and an infield single loaded the bases with one out. Leclerc induced a forceout at home, but with two down, walked in the winning run. Bruce Bochy went to Jacob Latz then, but singles from Seiya Suzuki and Cody Bellinger broke the game open and had the Cubs up 9-5.

Chicago had built their early lead thanks to a three-run shot from Christopher Morel in the first and a two-run double from Ian Happ in the third. The damage was done against Jon Gray, with the veteran not looking like the rotation stalwart the Rangers need him to be in the absence of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. Cubs starter Jordan Wicks wasn’t able to maintain the advantage, but the combination of Mark Leiter Jr., Julian Merryweather, Héctor Neris, and Adbert Alzolay did superlative work in relief, shutting out the Rangers over the last five frames.

Other Games of Note

Boston Red Sox (2-2) 5, Seattle Mariners (2-2) 1: Boston shook off Saturday’s heartbreaking loss and cruised behind a strong outing from Garrett Whitlock. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none over five innings of one-run ball. Tyler O’Neill and Emmanuel Valdez each homered off of Bryce Miller, who allowed four runs over five innings.