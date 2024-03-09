Yankees 7, Twins 10: Nasty outing for Nestor

It’s traditional that the veterans of a team don’t really travel for spring training games. Michael Kay himself told a story last week that Mariano Rivera wasn’t even issued a road grey uniform for spring during his last ten seasons as a Yankee. I think it’s safe to say Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and the rest were happy to get to skip this trip to Fort Myers, with the Yankees dropping a messy exhibition game to the Twins, 10-7.

The game started loud for the Yankees’ youngsters, as Anthony Volpe led off the top of the first with a single almost entirely because of his speed. Volpe’s top-quartile sprint speed let him take advantage of a comebacker that starter Bailey Ober couldn’t get a handle on, and missing PFP had consequences for Ober one batter later.

Austin Wells followed the single up with a booming home run to right field, putting the Yankees up 2-0. We’d normally plug a video of the shot, but as a radio-only game, we can only post an approximation:

That was as good as it got, with the Twins coming right back in the bottom half. Nestor Cortes served up a long home run to Byron Buxton to make the score 2-1, and Bux wasn’t done there. The center fielder tagged Cortes for two triples in the second and fourth innings, the first bringing in three runs. Carlos Correa brought Buxton in both times with a follow-up single.

Nestor did strike out six against one walk, but the nine hits allowed in just 3.1 innings puts this outing clearly in the stinker pile. He’s now alternated bad and good starts in his three spring games, not exactly inspiring a ton of confidence in his prospective 2024. Unfortunately for Cortes, based on his fashion choice, he may have deserved to get slapped around on the hill a bit.

Nick Burdi and Oddanier Mosqueda were impressive in their relief work, with the latter recording three swinging strikeouts of his four overall (though he did give up a run). Burdi potentially set a new personal best in velo — at least in in-game action — as the Relief Pitching Machine keeps churnin’ em out.

Statcast tracked a Nick Burdi sinker at 100.7 mph in today's spring training game against the Twins.



Per Statcast, the fastest tracked pitch he's thrown in the majors was this 100.6 mph heater that fanned Kyle Schwarber on May 19, 2023.

The Yankees did claw back a little closer in the seventh, with Josh VanMeter hitting his first home run of the spring to add two more runs late in the game. VanMeter is competing for a Triple-A job, after bouncing between three teams in his first three seasons. An inning later, Everson Pereira, having a cold, cold spring, followed a bases-loaded walk with a two-run single to bring the score to 8-7.

The Twins did pull away late, adding two more runs in the bottom of the eighth, but a little bit of spirit shown by the org filler guys at the bottom of the lineup isn’t a bad thing. The Yankees take on Atlanta tomorrow afternoon, wearing their Sunday whites at home in Tampa, and I imagine a few more vets will be in the lineup this time around.

