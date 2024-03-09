Yankees’ Oswald Peraza shut down, will miss Opening Day due to shoulder strain

What a difference a year can make. Twelve months ago, Oswald Peraza had his eyes on the Yankees’ starting shortstop job. He was a Top-100 prospect by most outlets for the second year in a row, he’d posted a 147 wRC+ in 18 games during a cup-of-coffee big-league debut in late 2022, and he was even called on for a couple playoff starts.

Since then? Fellow rookie Anthony Volpe zoomed past Peraza to win the battle to become Opening Day shortstop, he began 2023 back at Triple-A Scranton, and while he continued to put up good results there, he could never get it going at the MLB level whenever the Yankees called his number due to injuries. In 52 games in The Show, Peraza hit just .191/.267/.272 with a 53 wRC+. He was praised for his defensive acumen to play pretty much anywhere in the infield with minimal experience, but the paltry results at the plate were concerning. Even with consistent playing time down the stretch with the Yankees stumbling toward elimination, Peraza put up just a .542 OPS over the season’s final six weeks.

All that made 2024 an important year for Peraza’s development, as he would be tasked with making a strong enough impression on the Yankees that they couldn’t afford to keep him in Triple-A for too long. After all, even if the starting infield made it out of spring training healthy, third baseman DJ LeMahieu has been brittle enough over the past few years that an opening would be distinctly possible.

Regrettably, the injury bug came for Peraza himself. The 23-year-old was kept out of exhibition games between February 25th and March 5th due to a nagging shoulder, and after appearing in two more contests, he’s been shut down again. The Yankees sent him for imaging and other tests, and as revealed this morning, the results were what they feared: a shoulder strain.

News from Fort Myers: Aaron Boone says that Oswald Peraza will be shut down for 6-8 weeks with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder. #Yankees — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 9, 2024

Peraza will be shut down for at least a month and a half and could be gone for even longer. He will miss the Opening Day roster due to injury, and his Triple-A season will be delayed as well.

As Andrés detailed this morning, the Yankees have other contenders for the final couple roster spots. But for Peraza himself, this is nothing but a deeply disappointing setback.

Through an interpreter, Yankees IF Oswald Peraza used the words "frustrated'' and "devastated'' by subscapularis strain (right shoulder) diagnosis, taking him out of camp competition. Prescribed 6-8 weeks of rest (no throwing), hopes to return to baseball activity ASAP. — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) March 9, 2024

Although Peraza was probably ticketed for Scranton regardless for trade value reasons, it’s never fun when your body betrays you and renders the debate null and void. Ideally, he’ll be able to bounce back once his shoulder heals up. Who knows? Maybe another roster spot will be available by then.