Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/9/24

The weekend rolls in, and the Yankees get ever closer to Opening Day. The team made an initial batch of expected cuts to the spring roster, but the first real endings to some Opening Day hopefuls are just around the corner, and the competition is even closer with one of the frontrunners for the final spots, Oswald Peraza, currently out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. It’s part of the game, but it’s still a shame to see Peraza’s opening bid for a roster spot end so early.

Speaking of that backup competition, Andrés dives into the topic and each realistic candidate on the roster, as well as the possibility of an outside ringer. Dave previews the LA Angels in their return to play for the first time without Shohei Ohtani, Casey has some fun lining up all of the unique scorelines that the Yankees have seen over the past decade-plus, and Nick examines the recent release of the Yankees’ top 30 prospects list to close out the morning lineup. After the exhibition game, Matt will be around to talk about the time the Yankees franchise first moved into first place.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Lee Health Sports Complex, Fort Myers, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will a frontrunner for the final bench spots emerge in the next week or so, or will it come down to the wire?

2. If you were given the opportunity to either follow the Yankees on any road trip they’ll take this year, or spend all of spring training down in Florida watching them, which would you rather choose?