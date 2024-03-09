New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins: Nestor Cortes vs. Bailey Ober

I blame Mearns for constantly assigning me untelevised games.

It’s a Fort Myers showdown today as Nestor Cortes takes the ball facing off against the Twins, looking to build himself back up from an injury hampered 2023. Cortes is making his third start of Yankees camp, with one bad and one good behind him. He threw four innings against the Tigers last week, allowing just a single run and sitting down three hitters himself, and a trip into the fifth inning today would be a welcome sign as we get closer to Opening Day.

Bailey Ober counters for the Twinkies, looking to solidify his slot in the middle of Minnesota’s rotation. He’s struck out ten batters in just 4.1 innings of work this spring, featuring a strong changeup and slider that compensate for a less-than-spectacular fastball.

This game is only available via the Twins’ radio network.

How to watch

Location: Lee Health Sports Complex — Fort Myers, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: None

Radio broadcast: TIBN, WCCO 830, 100.7 The Wolf, Audacy

Online stream: MLB.tv (audio only)

