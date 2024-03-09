Inside the battle for the Yankees’ final two bench spots

Spring training is in full swing, and as some Yankees use it to work on their games, timing, physique, or any other detail they need to sort out before the start of the season, others are in a battle to make the Opening Day roster. Outside of the widely known pitching depth issues, the Yankees are looking good in most areas. The offense should be much better than last year, the starting pitchers are solid, and the bullpen should be good enough to overcome some unfortunate injuries.

The bench, however, is not looking so hot right now, particularly on the infield. Many of the candidates to be the utilityman, including the favorite for the gig Oswaldo Cabrera, are struggling, and Oswald Peraza is being bothered by a shoulder injury.

Essentially, if we look at the projected roster composition and assume the Yankees are going to break camp with 13 pitchers, there are 11 position players expected to be active:

Catchers (2): Jose Trevino, Austin Wells

Infielders (4): DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Anthony Volpe, Gleyber Torres

Outfielders (5): Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo

That means there are two spots left, and unless they include Ben Rortvedt and take three catchers to Opening Day — which seems highly unlikely but not impossible, given Trevino’s health — they will likely go to two players capable of covering infield positions.

While it’s theoretically possible, it’s hard to seriously consider an outfielder for one of the spots. The Judge/Soto/Grisham/Verdugo quartet is rock-solid, and Stanton could play the field in a pinch, too. Since Everson Pereira (.222/.250/.389; .639 OPS in the spring) showed last year that he still needs some Triple-A time and the remaining outfield options are a bit underwhelming (Greg Allen, Oscar Gonzalez, Luis González, among others), it’s likely that the Yankees will use the five outfielders listed above and one of the utilities in an emergency.

That leaves us with Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, Jorbit Vivas, Josh VanMeter, Jahmai Jones and Kevin Smith. Those are the names to monitor for the remaining two roster spots, although there is always the chance the Yankees sign someone from other team’s spring leftovers. They did it, for example, with Trevino in 2022 (a success, overall) and Franchy Cordero last year (...not a success).

The Bombers did try to bring in someone more experienced or qualified to round out the roster. They swung and missed with Kiké Hernández and with Amed Rosario, and that’s among the options we know about.

The problem with their existing candidates is that most of them are having really underwhelming springs. The Yankees would love for Cabrera (.096 OPS in 21 spring at-bats, .574 OPS in 330 PA in 2023) and Peraza (.539 OPS in 191 PA last year) to run away with both remaining spots, but the former hasn’t shown much offensively since his stellar 2022 run. The latter has the shoulder injury that is causing issues.

VanMeter (.176 OPS in 14 at-bats) and Smith (.555 OPS in 18 AB) haven’t been much better, but Vivas (only two hits, but both homers plus four walks) and Jones (3-for-6 with two doubles) have been interesting. It’s all abbreviated time of course, with the potential for one game that could change everything.

Let’s go ahead and say that given the fact he was recently sent for a MRI on his shoulder, Peraza appearing on the Opening Day roster is all but ruled out. This leaves New York looking at Vivas, who has just 26 games above Double-A (and with a 63 wRC+ in 121 PA in the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate), Cabrera, Jones, VanMeter, Smith, or someone who isn’t on the roster yet.

Given his versatility and offensive potential, the Yankees might be inclined to include Cabrera on the roster despite his spring struggles. It’s far from a given, but he is already a member of the 40-man roster and his service time clock has already started. The same can’t be said about Vivas, who probably needs more Triple-A seasoning anyway.

VanMeter or Smith haven’t done much to earn a spot, and Jones’ sample in the spring is still too small to make any conclusions (plus he has a very lackluster .179/.233/.226 line in 90 MLB PA). Smith was at least a promising minor leaguer but his MLB performance (44 wRC+ in 333 PA), just like VanMeter’s (72 wRC+ in 841 PA), has been mediocre to date.

The smart money is on Cabrera getting one of the spots and the other one going to someone from outside the organization.

Joel Sherman speculated that someone with Andrew Velázquez (who played for the Yankees in 2021) or Luis Guillorme’s profile could be a match for what the Yankees need. The latter would be a much more enticing option should he become available, but there are many other examples around the league.

Cabrera can play three infield positions (including shortstop) and the outfield corners, giving the Yankees another option back there if they don’t want to put Stanton on the field and if something were to happen with one of the other outfielders. The newcomer would ideally have some semblance of offensive talent, though. That’s the state of the back end of the Yankees roster: essentially two spots for position players to claim. Who will be the ones breaking camp with the team? Are they currently on the organization?

We will find out in no time.