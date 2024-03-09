Five takeaways from the Yankees’ preseason Top 30 Prospects list

The first week of March is always an exciting one for prospecting, as MLB Pipeline’s preseason Top 30 Prospects list comes out for each team. It’s full of fresh faces, new rankings, and a whole heap of new insight and information. While some names are familiar to most fans by now, there are plenty of others to read up on and get excited about for the future.

With that said, here are five takeaways I gathered from the Yankees’ preseason Top 30 Prospects list.

1. A healthy blend of drafted and international talent

The Yankees enter 2024 with 17 drafted players compared to 13 internationally signed prospects. This is especially encouraging given New York’s draft history. Homegrown talent like Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe help inflate the recent numbers, but historically the Yankees have not drafted particularly well. Being a consistent contender and trading away prospects frequently doesn’t help either, but the point stands. Until very recently, thanks to Judge, the team has consistently ranked within the bottom five of WAR for drafted players. If Judge didn’t exist, Yankees first-round picks from 2010-20 have accumulated just 6.6 WAR, and 3.3 was from Volpe’s rookie campaign. Even including Judge, just 6 of the 14 players drafted in the first round have reached the bigs.

There were some pretty dark drafting times in the last 10-15 years, but brighter days are ahead. An influx of drafted prospects is a sign of improvements in both the scouting and player development departments, which is a necessity as it’s almost impossible to make a deep playoff push these days without young, homegrown talent.

2. The Middle-Round Pitching Factory continues

The Matt Blake Effect has extended into the minor leagues too. Within the last 5-10 years, the Yankees have flipped the script and become one of the, if not the number one, top teams at discovering and developing pitchers from the middle rounds of the draft and beyond. Of the 10 drafted pitchers on New York’s top 30, only one was taken before the third round (Clayton Beeter). And to be fair to the Yankees’ philosophies, Beeter wasn’t even drafted by the team, he was acquired in the Joey Gallo trade with the Dodgers.

Consistently finding middle-to-late round gems is important, not only for pitching depth, but because they have fueled a ton of recent trades. Guys like Hayden Wesneski, JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Richard Fitts, and more all fit this criteria and have been shipped out in recent years and more than likely will not be the last. With the team facing an especially thin line with pitching depth this season, establishing a reliable, in-house pitching factory is crucial. The only thing missing from the pedigree is consistent success in New York, but with Chase Hampton and Will Warren leading the way for pitching prospects, that sentiment could flip by season’s end.

3. Turnover at the top by midseason

While we all can reminisce in the magical year that was the 2017 Baby Bombers run, we must also remember it wasn’t always this way. While the team wasn’t completely disregarding their prospects during the George Steinbrenner days, there has been a noticeable shift in the years since. It’s a tough balance, as you don’t want to rely on your prospects too much, but it seems like the Yankees have finally begun to find the balance between overreliance and under-utilization. MLB defines a player as a rookie until they have either taken 130 at-bats or pitched 50 innings in the majors. Once that happens, a prospect is no longer considered a rookie and subsequently taken off top prospect lists. The Yankees have some notable names close to exhuming rookie status;

Austin Wells has 70 major league at-bats and is likely to break camp.

Everson Pereira has 93 major league at-bats and is likely to be one of the first called up should there be any outfielder injuries.

Jasson Domínguez has 31 major league at-bats and could force his way back to the Bronx once he returns from Tommy John surgery.

Warren, Beeter, and Hampton have no major league experience but are all high on the depth chart following the Juan Soto trade.

All of these players rank within the top 14 players on New York’s Top 30. Depending on how things shake out, we could see a lot of turnover on the list within the first few months of the season.

4. Two relative unknowns primed for an explosion

While you might not know these names now, you’re going to want to keep them in the back of your head for later; Henry Lalane and John Cruz. Lalane signed for $350,000 as the best pitcher in the Yankees 2020-21 international class, and came into the organization with a tall, lanky 6-foot-7 frame, needing time to develop. After spending two seasons in the Dominican Summer League, Lalane moved stateside for 2023 and promptly broke out. He brought three decent pitches, high velocity and solid command into the Florida Complex League and dominated, and in several evaluator’s eyes, finished the year as the league’s top pitcher. He snuck his way into the back of the team’s end of 2023 Top 30 and has shot up to ninth overall to start 2024. Look for him to keep climbing.

Cruz took home a relatively modest bonus of $75,000 in January 2022 after the team spent most of their pool money on Roderick Arias, but Cruz has done nothing but hit since joining. Much like Lalane, he also made his FCL debut last year and led the league in RBIs and finished second in homers despite being the youngest qualified player in the league. He worked on refining his approach at the plate as the year progressed and the results showed. Cruz found himself ranked 28th on the Top 30 but he could easily rise much higher by the time the midseason re-rank comes around.

5. Back-end bullpen help

Perhaps the number one strength of the entire Yankees organization of late has been taking bargain-bin pitchers and turning them into legitimate bullpen strengths; think Lucas Luetge, Ian Hamilton, and pre-suspension Jimmy Cordero, just to name a few. It seems like every year there is at least one player to find his way to the Bronx and pitch some valuable innings (my money is on Nick Burdi this year).

But the team has a couple names on the back end of the Top 30 who could easily fill the role from within: Jack Neely and Danny Watson. Both Neely and Watson entered the organization in the 2021 draft as strictly relievers but have had different stories. Neely found immediate success, using his massive 6-foot-9 frame to pound the strike zone with heaters and use his plus-plus slider for the kill. It has led to immense strikeout rates, with Neely averaging a 39.5-percent K-rate across his first two seasons while reaching Double-A. He is a candidate to keep moving quickly and reach New York this season.

Watson struggled in his first exposure to pro ball in 2021 and into early-2022 before the Yankees reworked his delivery, focusing on lowering his arm slot.

Watson immediately produced better results and massively improved his control. He rocketed his way into Double-A last season and joined Neely in forming a killer combination in Somerset’s bullpen. Much like Neely, the 23-year-old is also a candidate to keep moving quickly and find himself in New York by season’s end.

We’re barely scratching the surface of possibilities we could discuss with the revamped Top 30. It will be fascinating to watch all 30 of these players progress as the season starts, plus seeing who else joins the list via trade, draft or just general good play. With so much excitement around this list, it’s fun to take a step back and think about where these players will end up, and who among them will be lighting up the Bronx soon.